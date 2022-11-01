Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
Treasures Discovered In Castle That Once Belonged To James Bond Books Publisher
An incredible Aladdin’s Cave of 17th century treasures has been discovered in a castle, which once belonged to the publisher of the James Bond books. The 460 items, many from the Cromwellian period, were found stashed in attics and in rooms of the former home of George Wren Howard. The location of the castle in Wales is shrouded in mystery for security reasons.
5 new books to read this week
Colleen Hoover is back with the hotly-anticipated sequel to It Ends With Us…Fiction1. No Plan B by Lee and Andrew Child is published in hardback by Bantam Press, priced £22 (ebook £9.99). Available nowNo Plan B, the latest book from (local author) Lee Child and Andrew Child is out today. AND, I have a few signed copies! #reacher pic.twitter.com/I7YLiczI6E— Rother Books (@RotherBooks) October 25, 2022The words ‘new Jack Reacher book’ always get fans of the series looking forward to another thrilling adventure, and No Plan B won’t disappoint. The latest book by the prolific Lee Child, written with his younger...
Julie Powell, groundbreaking author of the beloved book "Julie & Julia," has died
Julie Powell, author of the bestselling and beloved book, "Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously," has died from cardiac arrest at the age of 49, according to the New York Times. Powell first rose to prominence as a food writer after she made the decision to chronicle her...
Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson
Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
classicfm.com
The 20 scariest pieces of classical music for Halloween
Pick your poison from these 20 spooky pieces of classical music, from Saint-Saëns to John Williams... Why does some classical music scare us? Is it loud noises, creepy sounds, or the terrifying stories music can tell?. This Halloween, find out which composers and pieces make us quiver with fear.
maloriesadventures.com
An In-Depth Look at the Full Story of Annabelle the Cursed Doll
The world has a lot of mysterious objects that have gained interest throughout the years. One, in particular, is the Annabelle Doll, one of the most famous cursed artifacts in the world. This doll was linked to various paranormal events; thus, many people are curious about the story behind this cursed object. So much so that Hollywood made three films about her. So, here is the in-depth story of Annabelle, the cursed doll.
Comments / 0