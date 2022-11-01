The world has a lot of mysterious objects that have gained interest throughout the years. One, in particular, is the Annabelle Doll, one of the most famous cursed artifacts in the world. This doll was linked to various paranormal events; thus, many people are curious about the story behind this cursed object. So much so that Hollywood made three films about her. So, here is the in-depth story of Annabelle, the cursed doll.

