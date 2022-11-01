Read full article on original website
Daniel
2d ago
Fable 1 & 2 were some of my favorite open world RPG games ever. If they go thru with a Fable 4 after all these years, that'll make fans like me really happy.
Reply
2
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
PlayStation May Have Just Leaked a New Uncharted PS5 Game
PlayStation may have just accidentally leaked a new Uncharted PS5 game. There's been reports and speculation that Uncharted 5 -- or whatever the next installment in the Naughty Dog series ends up being called -- is in development at Sony San Diego. However, over the past year or so, these long-running rumors died out and in some cases were replaced with rumblings the project in question was cancelled. Fast-forward and now these rumors have been partially revived by none other than PlayStation itself.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Polygon
The Sims’ first real competitor arrives at the perfect time
The Sims has been a popular and long-lasting franchise because it taps into such a simple but fulfilling fantasy: playing with make-believe characters in a dollhouse. The player is ultimately in control, but the story can manifest in a dozen different ways — or maybe there’s no story at all, and the joy comes from crafting the perfect tiny house.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
NME
Domino’s has launched a ‘Pokémon’-themed pizza for Halloween
Domino’s has teamed up with Nintendo to launch a Pokémon-themed pizza across South Korea. The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook). The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning. There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention...
Best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 to help you dominate online
The best M4 loadout and class to help you dominate with this popular Modern Warfare 2 weapon
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (THURSDAY 3 NOVEMBER 2022): As of 1pm GMT, the PS5 is in stock at 9 different retailers in the UK after selling out at Very. You can still buy the PS5 from Studio, AO, Currys, Game, PlayStation Direct, Hughes, BT Shop, Scan and ShopTo. Below, we’ve outlined the best PS5 bundle deals available today. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to...
ComicBook
Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get a range of new game modes
Renowned Call of Duty insider Ghost of Hope has today leaked a bunch of new content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game is said to be receiving nine new game modes which include some fan favorites like Uplink Cranked and Gun Game.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Myst fans have spent 13 years rebuilding Riven - now one of them is working on the official remake
Cyan Worlds did not "kill and eat" the fans behind The Starry Expanse Project
Comments / 1