wpr.org
Wisconsin's housing shortage isn't just a quality-of-life issue. It's a workforce issue.
Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer — after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
Wisconsin Public Service proposing a 14 percent energy bill increase
Wisconsin Public Service is proposing an energy rate hike of 14 percent for the average residential customer. The average customer could be spending roughly $170 extra on their electric bill.
wtaq.com
Utility Rate Hike Proposal Draws Heat
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The base rate to heat your home and provide electricity could be going up nearly 15% next year, but your testimony over the next few days could change the final rate decisions for 2023. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has the final say...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
WBAY Green Bay
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
95.5 FM WIFC
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas
ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
waupacanow.com
Festive Foods reopens
Festive Foods will start producing deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas this week after four months of new construction, remodeling and refitting production equipment. On June 13, approximately half of their facility burned down. The surviving half of the building was built with steel and this is where Festive Foods has refitted their production lines. The area where the burned-down section used to exist will later be used for employee parking.
Fox11online.com
State approves funding for two Waushara County road construction projects
(WLUK) -- Two road construction projects are moving forward in Waushara County. Governor Tony Evers signed a $2.5 million contract to improve northbound I-39, between the Marquette County Line and County O and a $8.2 million contract to improve southbound I-39, between Waushara County O and the Portage County Line.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 54 reopens after active situation was resolved safely, law enforcement says
SUNDAY, 10/30/22 – 5:55 p.m. ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘active situation’ that closed down a section of WIS 54 for part of Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
waupacanow.com
SBDC offers small business help
Representatives of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) spoke to the New London Economic Development Committee Tuesday, Oct. 25. Patrick Gatterman, the center’s director, said SBDC has offices at every University of Wisconsin campus in the state. He is associated with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. SBCD helps small...
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
94.3 Jack FM
New Store Plans To Close…..For One Day
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ashwaubenon’s newest grocery store says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hy-Vee is set to open Tuesday for the first time inside the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall. The grocery chain is giving customers a heads up that all of...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Neenah after crash
TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah. Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an...
WBAY Green Bay
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
