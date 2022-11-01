ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintonville, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Utility Rate Hike Proposal Draws Heat

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The base rate to heat your home and provide electricity could be going up nearly 15% next year, but your testimony over the next few days could change the final rate decisions for 2023. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has the final say...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas

ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
WAUSAU, WI
thecitypages.com

Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents

Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

Festive Foods reopens

Festive Foods will start producing deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas this week after four months of new construction, remodeling and refitting production equipment. On June 13, approximately half of their facility burned down. The surviving half of the building was built with steel and this is where Festive Foods has refitted their production lines. The area where the burned-down section used to exist will later be used for employee parking.
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
BELLEVUE, WI
waupacanow.com

SBDC offers small business help

Representatives of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) spoke to the New London Economic Development Committee Tuesday, Oct. 25. Patrick Gatterman, the center’s director, said SBDC has offices at every University of Wisconsin campus in the state. He is associated with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. SBCD helps small...
NEW LONDON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

New Store Plans To Close…..For One Day

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ashwaubenon’s newest grocery store says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hy-Vee is set to open Tuesday for the first time inside the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall. The grocery chain is giving customers a heads up that all of...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Neenah after crash

TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah. Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy