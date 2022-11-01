Festive Foods will start producing deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas this week after four months of new construction, remodeling and refitting production equipment. On June 13, approximately half of their facility burned down. The surviving half of the building was built with steel and this is where Festive Foods has refitted their production lines. The area where the burned-down section used to exist will later be used for employee parking.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO