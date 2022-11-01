Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Publishing professionals rebuke $2M Amy Coney Barrett book deal as 'destruction of human rights'
Dozens of publishing professionals have signed on to an open letter condemning the acquisition of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's upcoming memoir, worth $2 million, by Penguin Random House following her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In the summer high court decision for Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health...
U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A planned $2.2 billion merger of Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher, and rival Simon & Schuster cannot go forward, a U.S. judge has ruled.
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Trump's secret, ugly breakup with Deutsche Bank is revealed in new allegations by NY's attorney general
Deutsche Bank, Trump's largest single lender, forced him into a 'managed exit' last year. The shotgun divorce followed months of Trump dodging the bank's questions, new court papers show. As Deutsche Bank threatened default, Trump zeroed out hundreds of millions in debt. For the past 10 years, Deutsche Bank has...
Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend
Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0