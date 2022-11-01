ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
Family Handyman

How To Winterize Hydrangeas

I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
InsideHook

Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.

Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
SignalsAZ

Gorgeous Houseplants That Love the Dark

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell all about gorgeous houseplants that love the dark. Learn which large plants and which small plants are great in dark rooms, which plants are great in low light, dark bathrooms, dark corners, and more!. Adding plants...
Cape Gazette

Milkweed saves butterflies – and sometimes humans

Weeds can save lives. When World War II broke out, Japan cut off the supply of kapok, the filler for life vests and insulation for flight jackets. Luckily, there is an American weed whose fibers can float objects 30 times their own weight and are six times more buoyant than cork. They are also lightweight and six times warmer than lamb's wool. These fibers come from milkweed seed pods. Millions of pounds of wild milkweed pods were picked and used in the war effort.
iheart.com

Spooky Plants of the Week

In celebration of this Halloween weekend, I picked 2 very cool yet scary plants…scary to some, but very not scary and extremely cool to others…like me! Aralia spinosa, or commonly known as ‘Devil’s Walking Stick’ or ‘Hercules Club’. Gets its name from the stout, sharp spines on its leaf stalks, stems and branches. As it gets older, it loses some of the sharp spines (theory here is that those help to protect younger plants from critters).Grown single or multi-stemmed, the spines and the flat-topped layered foliage (large compound leaves) makes it look like it’s from the tropical jungle. Tiny green/white summer flowers that are pollinator magnets, followed with clusters of berries for many birds. Plant this one, with a large mulch ring, and let it do its thing. (Zone 4, sun to part shade, 15-20’ high and 10’ wide.)
thespruce.com

When Is the Right Time to Start Decorating for Christmas?

Now that Halloween is behind us, a debate is brewing: how soon is too soon to start decorating for Christmas? If Mariah Carey is to be believed, the answer is at the stroke of midnight on November 1st—but according to our experts, it's not that straightforward or simple. We...
BobVila

Can Hydrangeas Grow in Pots?

Can hydrangeas grow in pots? Many of these shrubs (some called snowball bushes for their spherical heads of blooms that are ideal for drying) are too large to be contained easily, growing from 10 to 20 feet high. However, dwarf and low-growing hydrangea varieties can thrive in pots. If you...
KRMG

'You ready for this?' Egypt Sherrod reveals her fail-safe gift wrapping tricks

If you geek out to real estate, you know Egypt Sherrod. But, while she's best known as host of HGTV's "Flipping Virgins" and its long running show, "Property Virgins," that's not all she does. Sherrod also hosts Discovery’s “The White House Christmas Special" and “Urban Oasis” Dream Home Giveaways and,...
Business Insider

Why Pitaya (Mexican Dragon Fruit) Is So Expensive

The pitaya, a type of dragon fruit, can make or break the economy of entire towns in Mexico during the growing season, when a batch of 4,000 pitayas can sell for over $7,400. Covered in spines and hiding a rich, colorful pulp, the pitaya, a type of dragon fruit, can make or break the economy of entire towns in Mexico during the growing season, when a batch of 4,000 pitayas can sell for over $7,400. Getting your hands on some in the US can cost up to $22 for a bucket of five fruits. Pitayas are hard work. They are extremely delicate and go bad quickly. Workers must pick, despine, and transport the pitayas all in a single day to ensure they reach customers without spoiling. So what makes this fruit worth the painstaking task? And why is it so expensive?
Robb Report

Old Forester’s New Bourbon Gets a Mesquite Twist

Bourbon filtered through mesquite charcoal… stop me if you think that you’ve heard this one before, because you have. Still, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give the new King Ranch Edition from Old Forester a try, because this bourbon built for Texas brings a new spin to this venerable Kentucky distillery. Wild Turkey’s Longbranch Bourbon, the boozy fruit of Matthew McConaughey’s partnership with the distillery as creative director, first came out back in 2018. This 86-proof whiskey is filtered through both oak and mesquite charcoal, giving it a lightly smoky flavor on the palate and really separating it from Wild Turkey’s...
katzenworld.co.uk

Toxic Autumn Plants

Harmful blooms to look out for on your autumn stroll. As the leaves turn golden and the air becomes crisp, it’s the perfect time for a stroll with our pooches. But among picturesque autumnal scenes, there are plants that can be harmful to our furry friends. PDSA Vet Nurse...

