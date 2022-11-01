Read full article on original website
Volume One
Future Downtown Flower Shop Wins Jump Start Prize
A luxury floral and gift short planning to open in downtown Eau Claire is the grand-prize winner of the latest Jump Start Downtown competition sponsored by Downtown Eau Claire Inc. Lily Beez, which will be at 303 Main St., won the Jim Mishefske Grand Prize Award, which includes a $5,000...
Volume One
Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest
After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
Volume One
Questioning the Locals: Steve Plaza
Eau Claire has so many beautiful outdoor amenities, but have you ever wondered who takes care of them? Enter Steve Plaza: the Parks, Forestry, Cemetery, Building & Grounds Manager for the City of Eau Claire. Steve graduated from UW-La Crosse – and played football there! – in the 1980s. He has two adult sons who live in Minnesota, enjoys golfing, Western movies, and spending as much time a he can with his family.
Volume One
Check Out Altoona’s Future Small Biz Container Park
A future “container park” in downtown Altoona, which would provide space for small-scale retailers and restauranteurs, will be the subject of an upcoming informational session that will be part of Startup Chippewa Valley Week. Entrepreneurs interested in renting space in the container park, as well as interested community...
Volume One
PBS Wisconsin Documents Local’s Quest to Run Every Street in E.C.
Long-distance runner Alex Rongstad set an ambitious goal for himself last year: running every street in Eau Claire. That’s something like 500 miles, and Rongstad made it even more challenging by starting each run from his downtown apartment. It was an attempt to reconnect with his hometown and his...
Volume One
Get the Buzz on the E.C. Global Market
Some days, it may feel like the world is on fire. Between conflict, natural disasters, and pandemics, it’s easy to feel discouraged. But there is a teeny tiny ray of sunshine coming our way soon. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Eau Claire Global Market is back, with many familiar favorite vendors returning, along with some fresh new sellers.
Volume One
Notable + Quotable | Nov. 3, 2022
It’s not necessarily that he took art with a capital ‘A’ seriously. But he took the artists seriously. And so it didn’t matter if he was interviewing some bestseller person or if he was interviewing someone who had just written the first book or was just putting on their first pottery show. He was engaged. He was listening.
Volume One
Crunching the Numbers | Nov. 3, 2022
Value of a building referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot for Eau Claire school district voters. It would fund projects at 11 schools. Annual property tax impact on a $100,000 home in the district if the referendum passes. The cost would be $80 for a $200,000 home. $1.45 million. Proposed...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
Volume One
Meet the Best – Eau Claire Animal Hospital
The Eau Claire Animal Hospital has been a staple amongst the Chippewa Valley for over 50 years--and for good reason! From emergency care and check-ups to boarding and grooming, E.C.A.H. offers a vast array of quality services and care for your animal companions. This year marks the eighth consecutive year...
Volume One
Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early at This Big Vendor Event
If you’re itching to get some Christmas shopping done early, circle Saturday, Nov. 5, on your calendar so you can shop away at the Third Annual Fall Vendor Market at the Metropolis Resort and Conference Center in Eau Claire. From 10am-3pm, between 30 and 50 vendors will set up...
wearegreenbay.com
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O...
UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, Wisconsin
A chemical leak at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin, resulted in a brief shelter-in-place Monday morning. Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure to Anatox and Lysine. One of those employees was on-site when the chemical leak happened, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
drydenwire.com
Chemical Leak At Jennie-O In Barron County Closes Hwy 8
BARRON COUNTY -- A chemical leak at Jennie-O in Barron Closed HWY 8 earlier this morning, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:27am on Monday, October 31 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant in Barron reporting a chemical leak at its Main Plant Feed Mill location. Upon arrival, emergency responders conducted an assessment and determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) had been accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. Jennie-O had immediately evacuated the facility to protect employees against inhalation hazards.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
Volume One
Three Girl Boss Things We Love Right Now
SARAH WILLGER, OWNER OF TOKEN JEWELRY IN EAU CLAIRE, found a home in Artisan Forge Studios prior to creating her current space over on West Grand Avenue, but her jewelry has found a home in many locals’ hearts too. Token celebrated its 17th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 22, offering folks sparkling drinks and food, tarot readings, and a sale, where customers flooded the space and made sure Willger and the Token team felt the love. “I think life is filled with magic and opportunities and I’m open to the universe putting me on whatever path I’m meant to be on,” Willger shared on Token’s Facebook.
drydenwire.com
Early Morning Crash In Clear Lake Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake has resulted in a fatality, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:30a, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single0vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.
