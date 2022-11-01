Ohio State coach Ryan Day had some explaining to do after his team’s unimpressive 21-7 victory over 1-8 Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes actually fell behind 7-0 and went into halftime tied at 7 against the hapless Wildcats. Ohio State only really pulled away in the fourth quarter. The game was played in difficult conditions, as players had to contend with rain and 40 MPH wind gusts throughout the game, which certainly impacted the game plan.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO