ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day makes lame excuse for Ohio State performance

Ohio State coach Ryan Day had some explaining to do after his team’s unimpressive 21-7 victory over 1-8 Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes actually fell behind 7-0 and went into halftime tied at 7 against the hapless Wildcats. Ohio State only really pulled away in the fourth quarter. The game was played in difficult conditions, as players had to contend with rain and 40 MPH wind gusts throughout the game, which certainly impacted the game plan.
COLUMBUS, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Is There a London NFL Game Today?

Is there a London NFL game today? With the NFL’s 2022 International Series spanning two continents, three countries, and three different time zones, NFL fans find themselves constantly checking the schedule so as not to miss any NFL action. Is there a London NFL game today, and what does the rest of the Week 9 schedule look like?
ClutchPoints

The 10 players banned from the NFL

In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
profootballnetwork.com

College Football Playoff Predictions Week 11: Georgia Bulldogs Deal With Disrespect By Destroying Tennessee

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings raised plenty of questions, caused plenty of controversy, and left some fans in a furious frenzy. Ahead of the second set of rankings, we’ve put together our College Football Playoff predictions, casting our eyes into our crystal ball and attempting to decipher what the “final four” might look like ahead of Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
profootballnetwork.com

Is James Conner Playing Today vs. Seahawks? Fantasy Implications for Eno Benjamin

The question of is James Conner playing has been frustrating fantasy football managers since Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. As he continues to deal with the issue with his ribs, the Arizona Cardinals‘ RB is a game-time decision in Week 9 for the second time in three weeks.
profootballnetwork.com

Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 10?

Then there were four. College Football Week 10 saw a contest billed as the game of the season end one team’s hopes of going undefeated through the course of the 2022 campaign while another were steam-rolled in South Bend. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and...
GEORGIA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Cardinals vs. Seahawks DFS Picks: Huge Revenge Game for Kyler Murray . . . and Eno Benjamin?

If you’re making Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks DFS picks for Sunday in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy