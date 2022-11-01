Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Day makes lame excuse for Ohio State performance
Ohio State coach Ryan Day had some explaining to do after his team’s unimpressive 21-7 victory over 1-8 Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes actually fell behind 7-0 and went into halftime tied at 7 against the hapless Wildcats. Ohio State only really pulled away in the fourth quarter. The game was played in difficult conditions, as players had to contend with rain and 40 MPH wind gusts throughout the game, which certainly impacted the game plan.
NFL
Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'
The Chicago Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars ahead of the NFL trade deadline, shipping Robert Quinn to Philadelphia last week and sending Roquan Smith to Baltimore on Monday. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room. "Your thoughts start to go...
profootballnetwork.com
Is There a London NFL Game Today?
Is there a London NFL game today? With the NFL’s 2022 International Series spanning two continents, three countries, and three different time zones, NFL fans find themselves constantly checking the schedule so as not to miss any NFL action. Is there a London NFL game today, and what does the rest of the Week 9 schedule look like?
profootballnetwork.com
Is James Robinson Playing Today vs. Bills? Fantasy Implications for Michael Carter
The question of James Robinson playing did not even register for fantasy football managers until he was listed with a surprise questionable tag on Saturday. As he prepared to play his second game since arriving with the New York Jets, Robinson appears to have tweaked his knee enough to cause concern for the team.
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Inactives Week 9: Will Austin Ekeler, D’Andre Swift, and Mike Evans Play This Week?
The NFL season is simply flying by, and with a whopping six teams on bye in Week 9, NFL inactives are all the more important. With both the NFL and fantasy football seasons reaching a crucial point, fans and fantasy managers alike will be keenly looking out to see who is ruled in and out this week.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Cordarrelle Patterson Playing Today vs. Chargers? Fantasy Implications for Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier
The question of is Cordarrelle Patterson playing in Week 9 has essentially been lingering for fantasy football managers since he was placed on the IR a few weeks ago. With the Atlanta Falcons having the chance to activate Patterson this week, will we see him on the field against the Los Angeles Chargers this week?
profootballnetwork.com
Is D’Andre Swift Playing Today vs. Packers? Fantasy Implications for Jamaal Williams
Seemingly every week, fantasy football managers have found themselves asking is D’Andre Swift playing today as the Detroit Lions running back has dealt with ankle and shoulder issues. That continues into Week 9 with the Lions’ RB questionable after a mixed week of practice. Let’s take a look...
profootballnetwork.com
College Football Playoff Predictions Week 11: Georgia Bulldogs Deal With Disrespect By Destroying Tennessee
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings raised plenty of questions, caused plenty of controversy, and left some fans in a furious frenzy. Ahead of the second set of rankings, we’ve put together our College Football Playoff predictions, casting our eyes into our crystal ball and attempting to decipher what the “final four” might look like ahead of Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy WR Start ’em Sit ’em Week 9: Joshua Palmer To Soar, Gabe Davis To Floor
We are at the midway point of the 2022 fantasy football season. With bye weeks upon us and injuries piling up, decisions are only getting increasingly difficult. Let’s take a look at our WR start/sit Week 9 plays, which include JuJu Smith-Schuster and Joshua Palmer. Be sure to also check out our full Week 9 wide receiver rankings.
profootballnetwork.com
Jets vs. Bills Player Props: Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, and Zach Wilson Names To Watch
The AFC East has a clear favorite in the Buffalo Bills, but can the upstart New York Jets make a statement road win? The Bills are Super Bowl favorites, and the Jets are trying to overcome Zach Wilson’s sophomore slump. We’re diving into the best player prop bets in this matchup, including Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, and Zach Wilson.
profootballnetwork.com
Is James Conner Playing Today vs. Seahawks? Fantasy Implications for Eno Benjamin
The question of is James Conner playing has been frustrating fantasy football managers since Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. As he continues to deal with the issue with his ribs, the Arizona Cardinals‘ RB is a game-time decision in Week 9 for the second time in three weeks.
profootballnetwork.com
15 Best NFL Prop Bets To Target in Week 9, Including Leonard Fournette, Aaron Rodgers, and Deon Jackson
There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the Sunday slate of games.
profootballnetwork.com
Buccaneers vs. Rams Player Props: Leonard Fournette, Allen Robinson, and Matthew Stafford Are Top Bets
The Week 9 showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams was supposed to be an NFC Championship weekend preview. Instead, both teams need a win to stay in the playoff picture. We’re diving into the best player prop bets, including Leonard Fournette, Allen Robinson, and Matthew Stafford.
profootballnetwork.com
Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 10?
Then there were four. College Football Week 10 saw a contest billed as the game of the season end one team’s hopes of going undefeated through the course of the 2022 campaign while another were steam-rolled in South Bend. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and...
profootballnetwork.com
Cardinals vs. Seahawks DFS Picks: Huge Revenge Game for Kyler Murray . . . and Eno Benjamin?
If you’re making Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks DFS picks for Sunday in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com
Week 10 College Football Team of the Week: Tanner Mordecai Makes History for SMU
The Week 10 College Football Team of the Week is here, as the college football schedule was in top form all week long. With the first taste of midweek MACtion whetting viewers’ appetites as early as Tuesday, the Saturday slate did not disappoint fans across the country. Week 10...
profootballnetwork.com
Garrett’s Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 9: Justin Fields, D’Onta Foreman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Gerald Everett Make the List of Must-Starts
The NFL season is back for another week of action, and fantasy football managers are ready for a full slate of games to flood their TVs this weekend. As not all matchups or roles are equal, we’re breaking down our top fantasy football start/sit Week 9 plays. Week 9...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Referee Assignments Week 9: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week
We now know the Week 9 NFL referee assignments. Which NFL refs will be in charge of the two remaining primetime games, and which crew will be in charge of officiating your favorite team in Week 9? Let’s also look at the tendencies this season of the two crews that we will see in primetime.
profootballnetwork.com
Sunday’s RB Injury Report Week 9: D’Andre Swift, Gus Edwards, Damien Harris, James Conner, and More
As we move into the meat of Week 9, the RB injury report has some names on it that will worry fantasy football managers. Let’s take a look at the players we have question marks over this week, including D’Andre Swift, Gus Edwards, Damien Harris, James Conner, and more.
Comments / 0