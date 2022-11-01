Read full article on original website
Trustees to consider facilities funding, vouchers and other issues at annual convention
School board trustees would like to see higher wages for classified staff and more state funding for new school buildings, according to resolutions proposed for the Idaho School Boards Association’s annual convention. Around 600 trustees and their administrators from across the state will gather in Coeur d’Alene next week...
Vouchers — welfare for the rich
Given the near passage of vouchers in the last legislative session, there will certainly be a renewed effort to try yet once again to impose a voucher system. Proponents won’t use the word voucher, but whatever misdirecting guise is utilized to dress up this poorly conceived legislation, it should more accurately be called, “Welfare for the Rich.”
Nov. 8: A $266.1 million school election day
Just three Idaho school districts will ask their patrons to OK requests for local funds Nov. 8, but one of the requests is the biggest school bond issue Idaho has ever seen. Voters in the Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Fremont County school districts will decide on a combined total of $266.1 million in local funds to cover various expenses and projects, including Idaho Falls’ plan to build a new high school and two new elementary schools.
Election Day prep: We’ve got you covered
Are you ready to vote in the general election on Tuesday?. If not, we’ve got you covered. To help all Idahoans be informed voters, we’ve put together some last-minute prep materials for you to look over before Election Day. Make sure you’re registered to vote by using the...
Vote against big government — vote “no” on SJR 102
A small question on your November ballot could have big, detrimental consequences for Idahoans if approved. Idaho legislators want you, the voters, to amend our Idaho Constitution and allow them to easily call themselves back into session, setting the stage for a fulltime Legislature like California and other left-leaning states.
Rural teachers can now apply for $12,000 in education funding
At long last, educators working in rural or underserved districts and schools have the chance to apply for up to $12,000 that could be put toward student loans or other educational expenses. The program was created by the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1290, which Gov. Brad Little signed into...
