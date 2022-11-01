ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions

Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Manitowoc County Compost Sites and Recycling Center Reveal Fall Hours

The Manitowoc County Compost Sites on Basswood Road and Woodland Drive and the Recycling Center will have new hours soon. According to Operations Manager Jon Reisenbuechler, starting November 5th, the Recycling Center’s main office will no longer be open on Saturdays. Then, on November 16th, the Basswood Road Compost...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc Assemblyman Pens Open Letter Praising Wisconsinites’ Involvement in Florida Cleanup

The following is an open letter penned by 25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl. As a State Representative, I frequently have the opportunity to speak with visitors to the Capitol from all over the world. It is not uncommon for them to comment about how friendly people are in Wisconsin. Recently, Wisconsin had an opportunity to export some of our Badger kindness.
WISCONSIN STATE
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay City Clerk Regarding Early Voting

Changes have been made in Green Bay as a result of a lawsuit filed against City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys. The suit claims that Jeffreys is restricting access to election observers during the in-person absentee voting going on right now. Part of the voting process is taking place in a hall...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Police Still Searching for Leads in October Hit and Run

The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help with a hit-and-run incident that injured a man last month. The crash occurred near the 400 block of South Webster Avenue sometime around 10:00 p.m. on October 13th. A 55-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result, and no...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Gets Her Wish, Another Competency Exam Ordered

The woman charged with a high-profile homicide in Green Bay is getting her wish. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness requested another competency exam, and Judge Thomas Walsh granted it. While in court yesterday, the defense team noted that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for two months and that her brother had...
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Board to Elect Board Officers

There is only one governmental meeting today in Manitowoc County. The Joint Dispatch Board will be in the Communications and Technology Building for a special meeting. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the board will elect a Board Chair and Vice-Chair. This is the final meeting...
Manitowoc Parks Department Gives Update on City Park Trails

A City of Manitowoc Parks Department official has provided an update on Camp Vits and Lincoln Parks. According to Parks Planner, Brock Wetenkamp, Camp Vits and the Vetter Trailhead re-opened to the public Monday morning (October 31st). Wetenkamp explains that all of the trails are now clear, except for the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Asks for Another Competency Hearing

The woman accused of a brutal murder in Green Bay is asking for yet another competency hearing. The defense team for Taylor Schabusiness filed that motion along with an affidavit expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings. Schabusiness was deemed competent to stand trial in May after...
GREEN BAY, WI
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams and Bylaws

There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Police Department headquarters at 6:30 p.m. The public will be given time to voice their input before the group gets updates from the...
MANITOWOC, WI
MPSD Buildings and Grounds, Executive Committees to Gather Today

The Manitowoc Public School District has two meetings on its agenda today, both of which will be held in the Board Room in the MPSD Office on Lindbergh Drive. First up is the Buildings and Grounds Committee, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. They will be reviewing the MPSD District...
MANITOWOC, WI
Two Rivers Finance Committee to Discuss Utility Portion of the 2023 Budget

There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. There will be a joint meeting of the Finance and Utility Committees at 6:00 this evening in the Council Chambers. They will be reviewing the Utility section of the 2023 budget. This includes the sections related to electric,...
City of Manitowoc Finance Committee to Kick off November

There is only one meeting scheduled to kick off the month of November in the City of Manitowoc. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by giving the public time to voice their comments. They will then talk about the replacement...
MANITOWOC, WI
Benefit Planned for Local Woman Battling Cancer

Cancer continues to effect people of all ages, including a 36-year-old Whitelaw woman. Jenna Bolle was recently diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma, a very aggressive form of lung cancer. After a month-long hospital stay, Jenna was able to go home with her family, but she has been unable to work...
WHITELAW, WI
Ships Baseball To Hold Dueling Pianos Fundraiser

The Manitowoc Lincoln Baseball team is planning a spring training fundraiser for a trip to Florida. An evening of Dueling Pianos is planned for Knox’s Silver Valley on Friday night, November 11th from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. General admission is $40 with $50 Reserved seating available. Food will be...
MANITOWOC, WI

