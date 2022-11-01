ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

myburbank.com

Opinion: Cast Your Vote or Stop Giving Your Opinions

November 8 is not only a big day in this country with the midterm elections, but it is an even larger day if you think about what you are deciding here in Burbank. With Jess Talamantes and Bob Frutos both stepping down from the City Council, so is their shared experience. Sharon Springer is seeking reelection after serving since 2017.
BURBANK, CA
Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Council to Have Public Hearing for Moratorium on Drive-Through Restaurants Tonight

After the neighborhood problems caused by Raising Cane’s this past year when it came to how they came about their drive-through and the impact to the adjoining neighborhood, the City Council tonight will hold a public hearing on “Establishing a moratorium on new and replacement restaurants with drive-throughs and the conversion of businesses with drive-throughs into drive-through restaurants citywide.”
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Voter finds keys left inside lock of LA County ballot drop-off box

The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Supes approve rent cap in unincorporated areas of the county

As part of an amendment, there will be a rent increase restriction on rental property through 2023. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon to amend the county’s code regarding rent stabilization and tenant protections, which includes a temporary rent cap of 3% for fully covered rental units and 5% for luxury units in unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Holiday in the Park 2022 is Coming Up on Friday, Nov 18

Magnolia Park’s Holiday in the Park event is just around the corner with nine blocks of exhibitors, live music, dance performances, art exhibits, a classic car show, food trucks, exhibitors and a family fun zone. The 32nd annual Holiday in the Park event will be taking place on Friday, November 18th from 5:00-9:00pm from Hollywood Way to Florence st.
BURBANK, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles's homelessness debate is straight out of The Twilight Zone

Los Angeles has an anti-encampment law that allows certain areas — schools, day care centers, and other facilities — to be designated "no camping zones," barring homeless encampments from the vicinity. Voters are outraged at the inconvenience this causes the homeless and are planning to vote supporters of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Courthouse News Service

Chinese developer saw LA City Councilman as ‘investment,’ aide testifies

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was an "investment" for a Chinese real-estate developer who sought to construct the tallest tower west of the Mississippi in downtown LA, Huizar's former aide testified at the developer's bribery trial. George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Study shows fewer women are riding Metro amid safety concerns

It's supposed to be an easy way to get around but some riders are passing on public transportation in an alarming new trend.Ridership by women has dropped 4% on buses and 2% on trains since 2019. While it may not seem like much, these new statistics are concerning for the leadership at the Los Angeles County Metro."We are concerned about it because we are very focused on delivering a good customer experience for all our riders," said Chief Customer Experience Officer Jennifer Vides. Vides said the survey polled 12,000 riders in the spring. Its findings revealed that Metro has a lot...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday

The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
webbcanyonchronicle.com

High school fentanyl outbreak shocks LA county

Unsuspecting teenagers as young as 15 face the danger of substances laced with Fentanyl, as they risk overdosing with things as simple as headache relief. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug, used for treating severe pain. This drug is often prescribed to cancer patients as its effects are stronger than morphine. Taken as prescribed, the drug relaxes patients and helps numb their pain. However, when taken in excessive and non-prescribed doses, fentanyl can cause a consumer’s breathing to slow or stop, which may lead to death or brain damage. Non-prescribed fentanyl has been developed and sold illegally for years; it’s main appeal being the euphoric effects it is known to produce.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Photo Gallery: Kiwanis Club Of Burbank Family Fun Day & Golf Ball Drop Returns

The Kiwanis Club of Burbank held its second annual Family Fun Day & Golf Ball Drop fundraiser at John Muir Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 29. Partners of the Kiwanis Club, such as the Burbank Police Department, the Burbank Fire Department, the Road Kings, the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association, the Burbank YMCA, the Burbank Animal Shelter, and more attended the event, with many setting up activity booths for guests to visit.
BURBANK, CA
webbcanyonchronicle.com

Zero COVID-19 cases allow Webb to become mask-optional again

After a rocky start to the 2022-2023 school year, the spike in COVID-19 cases among members in the Webb community has finally come to a rest. As a result, the Medical Advisory Board recently made some changes in the pandemic policies at Webb. In the upcoming months, they hope that we can completely return to normalcy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA

