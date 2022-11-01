Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million
Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle
Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
Jennifer Aniston Bought Her New Tucscan Farmhouse Montecito Estate From Oprah for $14 Million
Jennifer Aniston is living in a house once owned by Oprah. The Montecito estate has a lot of amenities for the 'Friends' star.
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Former Malibu Estate Is Sold to a Kardashian-Adjacent Buyer for a Whopping $45 Million — See Photos!
There’s nothing better than an estate with a celebrity pedigree, and that’s exactly what this $45 million home in Malibu has. It was bought by Brad Pitt in the early aughts, and it’s where he lived part-time with then-love Angelina Jolie. In 2011, he sent it off to another A-list couple, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
Mariah Carey Can't Sell Her Atlanta Mansion & The New Price Is Almost What She Paid (PHOTOS)
Mariah Carey's lavish mansion in Atlanta, Georgia can't seem to sell and she's dropped the price by more than half a million dollars in hopes for buyers to be interested. The singer decreased the listing so much, it's on the market for almost as much as she purchased it for.
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
Newlywed Ben Affleck Looks Glum After Parting With California 'Bachelor Pad' As Rumors Of Marital Woe Swirl — Photos
Not even a trip to Dunkin’ Donuts can fix this one!. After months of enjoying his newlywed status with wife Jennifer Lopez, it seems notably existential actor Ben Affleck is back in his signature contemplative mood, appearing particularly glum as he was spotted out in Los Angeles earlier this week.
mansionglobal.com
Charlize Theron Selling Another Bungalow in L.A.’s Beverly Grove
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is ready to part with her longtime Los Angeles bungalow, having launched it onto the market last week for $1.995 million. Ms. Theron, 47, has owned the Mediterranean-style spread, in the city’s Beverly Grove neighborhood, since 2000, when she snapped it up for a pinch over $519,000 using a trust named after her mother, records with PropertyShark show.
mansionglobal.com
Film Producer Mitchell Cannold Lists New York Mid-Century Modern Estate for $6 Million
“Dirty Dancing” producer Mitchell Cannold’s 6.5-acre estate including a mid-century house in Pound Ridge, New York, is slated to hit the market Tuesday for $5.985 million, Mansion Global has learned. Mr. Cannold, whose equity investment firm focuses on media and technology and who is best known for producing...
cottagesgardens.com
Actress Carol Burnett’s Longtime L.A. Pied-à-Terre Looks for $4.2M
Best known for her namesake comedy variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, as well as many films, actress Carol Burnett is a household name. Since stepping into the entertainment world over 60 years ago, the star has enjoyed a fruitful career, but perhaps you don’t know much about her home life. Moving into L.A.’s Wilshire high-rise 27 years ago, the decadent condo she has owned for 20 of those years just listed for $4.2 million.
Armie Hammer Seen in Los Angeles for First Time Since American Express Filed Lawsuit Against Actor
Armie Hammer was spotted for the first time since American Express filed a lawsuit against the actor over an alleged unpaid balance of tens of thousands of dollars. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actor was photographed in Los Angeles wearing sandals, navy blue pants and a worn-in tee shirt, one day after news of the credit card company's suit against Hammer, claiming that he owes $67,000 in charges, balance transfers and/or cash advances.
Cucumber sandwiches, Cary Grant and pitch-side glamour: Remembering the Hollywood Cricket Club
It’s pre-war Los Angeles and you’re a young and rather dashing British actor. You’re newly arrived in Hollywood and looking to make friends, and preferably ones who understand the importance of a properly made cup of tea. Look no further, then, than the Hollywood Cricket Club. There you’ll find fellow famous Brits abroad such as David Niven, Boris Karloff and, thanks to the suspect nature of colonialism, an honorary Brit in the shape of Tasmanian-born Errol Flynn. Across the 1930s and 1940s, these stars (and more) could be counted on to drop by the club’s nets in their flawless whites....
Popculture
See Photos of Tom Cruise's Incredible $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch
Tom Cruise's massive home in Telluride, Colorado was listed for sale recently, giving fans a chance to peek inside. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Cruise was asking $35.9 million for this private, palatial estate. Photos from the listing allow us to get a look at how Cruise has lived during his time in the mountains.
Adam Sandler’s Newest Home Has a Surprisingly Modest Kitchen
It seems that Big Daddy star Adam Sandler is actually really big into real estate. And his latest purchase came with an even bigger price tag. Adding to his extensive real estate portfolio that he shares with wife Jackie Sandler (which includes well over $40 million worth of luxury real estate in the L.A. area alone), the 56-year-old comedian/actor shelled out $4.1 million for the traditional ranch-style home in Los Angeles’ stylish Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
