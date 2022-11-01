Read full article on original website
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory works
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters kick-off annual toy program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters is asking for your help to help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of kids by donating to the 92nd Annual Toy Program. The FOF says the 2021 Toy Program served more than 2,000 children. “Our mission as firefighters is...
WKYT 27
Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple of Lexington’s LGBTQ community is shutting down. Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on Saturday, November 19th. The bar and dance club has been in business on South Limestone for more than a decade. Owners...
WKYT 27
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
WKYT 27
Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials announced Wednesday morning a new program centered on stopping domestic violence in the city. Officials say the “It’s Time” initiative is a three-phase approach, calling on the entire Lexington community. The first phase is learning about domestic violence, being able to...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Health News for Lexington, KY – November 2022
LifePath Behavioral Health Clinic recently opened at Centre Parkway. Congressman Andy Barr and Councilmember Fred Brown spoke, and LifePath Director Annie Kunes said, “LifePath will address a growing gap in behavioral health services within Central Kentucky… This lack of service adequacy has been rendered evermore conspicuous as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.
WKYT 27
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure, including a recent attack on the fourth-largest healthcare provider in the country. The day and age of digital data have made major businesses and companies more susceptible to an online hack of their private information. The American Association of Medical Colleges reports that there were 600 U.S. hospitals attacked in 2020 alone.
WTVQ
Police investigating 2 Lexington hotel robberies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two separate hotel robberies Thursday morning in Lexington. According to police, around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway. The suspect told police he had a gun and handed an employee a note demanding money. The employee gave the suspect money and he left with a small amount.
WKYT 27
Lextran offering free rides on Election Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lextran will offer free rides on all routes Tuesday, Nov. 8, to increase access to polling locations for the general election. “We know that transportation can be a factor that keeps people from voting,” said Jill Barnett, Lextran General Manager. “Offering fare-free rides this Election Day is a way Lextran can help reduce barriers and hopefully, empower people in our community to vote.”
WTVQ
Former Lexington councilmember’s home vandalized in alleged political attack
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Lexington councilmember’s home was vandalized Monday night in what he’s calling a political attack. In a Facebook post, Bill Farmer Jr., who’s running for an at-large council seat, says his home was “targeted and attacked” while he and his wife were eating dinner.
athleticbusiness.com
HS Principal Placed on Leave Following Suicide Death of AD
Marlon Ball, the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to a district statement mourning the death of Dunbar athletic director Jason Howel. Howell's death Tuesday is being investigated as a suicide, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Lexington...
WKYT 27
Ky. hospital provides care for people experiencing pregnancy loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss awareness month. Debbie Gibbons is a nurse and labor delivery and bereavement coordinator at CHI Saint Joseph East. She says one in four pregnancies is lost. Gibbons says those numbers have remained steady in her 25 years of service.
fox56news.com
Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Lexington Police Department Detective Kristyn Klingshirn said the construction crew had parked their vehicle, with $2,200 of tools in it, inside the building at 801 Nandino Boulevard. The next morning, they arrived to find someone had punctured the gas tank and stolen all of the tools.
fox56news.com
NAACP demanding evidence be released in Nicholasville police shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington-Fayette chapter of the NAACP is demanding the Nicholasville Police Department release body camera video and other evidence that led to the death of Desman LaDuke. “We the NAACP and the community are in shock that the events that have happened in Nicholasville,...
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
wdrb.com
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Holiday Calendar for Lexington, KY – November 2022
Join Barbara Harper Bach signing her latest, The New Christmas Clinic, at My Favorite Things in Hamburg from 10 am to 2 pm. The 16th annual Junior League of Lexington Holly Day Market brings together vendors from across the region to Lexington for one weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to.
wymt.com
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
WKYT 27
WATCH | FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’
Voters can cast their ballots early in Kentucky’s midterm elections over a three-day period beginning Thursday morning. WATCH | Police looking for suspect in robberies at Lexington hotels. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. Thursday morning, police responded to the Ramada Inn on North Broadway for a...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
WTVQ
University of Kentucky student killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of its students, Anne Gieske, who was one of the 150 plus people killed in South Korea over the weekend. The University releasing the following statement on social media. The University says Gieske was a...
