ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters kick-off annual toy program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters is asking for your help to help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of kids by donating to the 92nd Annual Toy Program. The FOF says the 2021 Toy Program served more than 2,000 children. “Our mission as firefighters is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple of Lexington’s LGBTQ community is shutting down. Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on Saturday, November 19th. The bar and dance club has been in business on South Limestone for more than a decade. Owners...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials announced Wednesday morning a new program centered on stopping domestic violence in the city. Officials say the “It’s Time” initiative is a three-phase approach, calling on the entire Lexington community. The first phase is learning about domestic violence, being able to...
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Health News for Lexington, KY – November 2022

LifePath Behavioral Health Clinic recently opened at Centre Parkway. Congressman Andy Barr and Councilmember Fred Brown spoke, and LifePath Director Annie Kunes said, “LifePath will address a growing gap in behavioral health services within Central Kentucky… This lack of service adequacy has been rendered evermore conspicuous as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure, including a recent attack on the fourth-largest healthcare provider in the country. The day and age of digital data have made major businesses and companies more susceptible to an online hack of their private information. The American Association of Medical Colleges reports that there were 600 U.S. hospitals attacked in 2020 alone.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating 2 Lexington hotel robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two separate hotel robberies Thursday morning in Lexington. According to police, around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway. The suspect told police he had a gun and handed an employee a note demanding money. The employee gave the suspect money and he left with a small amount.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lextran offering free rides on Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lextran will offer free rides on all routes Tuesday, Nov. 8, to increase access to polling locations for the general election. “We know that transportation can be a factor that keeps people from voting,” said Jill Barnett, Lextran General Manager. “Offering fare-free rides this Election Day is a way Lextran can help reduce barriers and hopefully, empower people in our community to vote.”
LEXINGTON, KY
athleticbusiness.com

HS Principal Placed on Leave Following Suicide Death of AD

Marlon Ball, the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to a district statement mourning the death of Dunbar athletic director Jason Howel. Howell's death Tuesday is being investigated as a suicide, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. hospital provides care for people experiencing pregnancy loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss awareness month. Debbie Gibbons is a nurse and labor delivery and bereavement coordinator at CHI Saint Joseph East. She says one in four pregnancies is lost. Gibbons says those numbers have remained steady in her 25 years of service.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Lexington Police Department Detective Kristyn Klingshirn said the construction crew had parked their vehicle, with $2,200 of tools in it, inside the building at 801 Nandino Boulevard. The next morning, they arrived to find someone had punctured the gas tank and stolen all of the tools.
LEXINGTON, KY
wmky.org

Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire

A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
BARDSTOWN, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Holiday Calendar for Lexington, KY – November 2022

Join Barbara Harper Bach signing her latest, The New Christmas Clinic, at My Favorite Things in Hamburg from 10 am to 2 pm. The 16th annual Junior League of Lexington Holly Day Market brings together vendors from across the region to Lexington for one weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy