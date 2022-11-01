Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
severnaparkvoice.com
With Shutout Of Severna Park, Broadneck Girls Are Region Champs
In a highly anticipated rematch between two perennially strong programs, Broadneck girls soccer defeated Severna Park 1-0 to win the region championship on November 1. The Bruins advanced to the state quarterfinals where they will meet county rival Arundel Friday night at Broadneck High School. Severna Park and Broadneck had...
severnaparkvoice.com
Middie A Team Wins Rec Championship
Goals by Avery Phelan and Waverly Alexander propelled the Green Hornets Middie A team to a 2-0 win over Crofton on October 31 as the Middie A team won their rec championship. The team was coached by Robyn Formica, Meredith Weber, Jason Weber and Scott Dupcak.
severnaparkvoice.com
Student Athlete Of The Month: Ava Meadows
Ava Meadows is prone to producing impressive stat lines match after match for the Severna Park High School varsity volleyball squad. The senior is quick to deflect discussion about her individual accolades, though. Meadows is all about the other players donning Falcons uniforms around her. “Teamwork makes the game fun,...
severnaparkvoice.com
Runner Wins Big At McQuaid Invitational
The McQuaid Invitational, a race based in Rochester, New York, is one of the country’s largest high school sponsored cross-country meets with more than 6,000 athletes from 20 states and two Canadian provinces competing. For one Severna Park resident, Mount Saint Joseph High School senior Charlie Butler, being invited for the first time after two years of coronavirus cancellations was only half of the plan.
umterps.com
No. 17 Terps Run Past Millersville In Final Exhibition Game, 94-39
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland wrapped up its exhibition season with a dominant 94-39 win over Millersville on Wednesday evening at XFINITY Center. Abby Meyers led the way with 19 points on 7-12 shooting. The Terps won their two exhibition games by a combined 122 points. They will...
severnaparkvoice.com
Green Hornets 18U Softball Team Ends Season On A Victorious Note
Players on the Severna Park Green Hornets 18U softball team completed their time together by capturing several awards in their final year of play. This team, which has been together for more than five years, ended the summer 2022 season as USSSA “C” Division regional champions, winning the Northeast region, comprising 14 states from Maine to North Carolina.
WTOP
Northwestern HS boys soccer team DQ’d from Md. state playoffs
The boys’ soccer team from Northwestern High School, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been disqualified from competing in this year’s state playoffs after county officials said the Wildcats used an ineligible player during the season. The school system’s Office of Athletics received an anonymous email concerning...
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
casualhoya.com
LINKS: Georgetown May Have Revealed its Starting Four
If you’ve been travelling the streets on Washington, DC, perhaps you’ve seen the new Metrobus advertisements featuring Akok Akok, Primo Spears, Brandon Murray, and Qudus Wahab of the Georgetown Hoyas touting that “DC’s College Hoops Team is Back.” Let’s hope so. With less than a week away to the opening game, perhaps Patrick Ewing has revealed these four transfers as focal points for success. Or perhaps, after last year’s 0-19 debacle, the returning players are actually under the bus? (Too soon, too easy. Sorry).
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park 2011 Boys Are Heritage Cup Champs
Severna Park 11B - Green took home the U12 championship at the Heritage Cup in Alexandria, Virginia, over Columbus Day weekend in October. The boys soccer team scored 18 goals and conceded only four on their way to going 4-0. They capped their strong tournament by winning 1-0 against Prince William on a free kick by Chase Connell with about 15 minutes remaining.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s Kiki Rice is Named First Ever Jordan Brand NIL Athlete
Jordan Brand has signed its first NIL in MoCo’s Kiki Rice, one of the most decorated players from the class of 2022. NIL allows college athletes to earn money off of their name, image, and likeness. The Bethesda resident stands at 5’11” and is an incoming freshman at UCLA. She joins a decorated roster of women athletes on Jordan Brand. “Being Jordan Brand’s first NIL athlete is an incredible milestone, and I think it’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in and all the people around me who have helped me get to this point,” says Rice. “Signing with the Jordan Brand is another motivating factor for me to continue to work hard and achieve my goals.”
WJLA
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
WTOP
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
severnaparkvoice.com
Jim Patton And Sherry Brokus To Perform At 49 West Nov. 25
Severna Park natives Jim Patton and Sherry Brokus, now a folk-rock duo residing in Austin, Texas, will celebrate the release of their "Going the Distance" album at 49 West in Annapolis on November 25 at 8:00pm. Luke Chohany will join them on guitar and mandolin. "Going the Distance" has reached...
Powerball ticket player in Bowie misses jackpot by one number
On Saturday seven lottery players from around the country came close, hitting on five of six numbers.
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
baltimorebeat.com
The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.
In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Man Happily Claims $100,000 Scratch-Off Top Prize
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – A Lexington Park resident is $100,000 richer after discovering the second of nine top prizes in the Blizzard Bucks scratch-off game. The lucky St. Mary’s County player revealed a holiday bell auto-win symbol on the $10 game with a $100,000 prize next to it. The...
wildkidswander.com
Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland
One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
