Jordan Brand has signed its first NIL in MoCo’s Kiki Rice, one of the most decorated players from the class of 2022. NIL allows college athletes to earn money off of their name, image, and likeness. The Bethesda resident stands at 5’11” and is an incoming freshman at UCLA. She joins a decorated roster of women athletes on Jordan Brand. “Being Jordan Brand’s first NIL athlete is an incredible milestone, and I think it’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in and all the people around me who have helped me get to this point,” says Rice. “Signing with the Jordan Brand is another motivating factor for me to continue to work hard and achieve my goals.”

BETHESDA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO