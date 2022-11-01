If you’re wondering what a Chrome Vortex is or how to enter one in Fortnite, we’ve got all the details you need right here. There are plenty of ways to travel around the Fortnite map, whether it’s D-Launchers that send you flying across the Island, Sharks that you can latch onto and ski across the water, or Chickens that let you float through the sky when you pick them up.

2 DAYS AGO