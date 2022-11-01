Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship
A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.
ESPN
Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey lead U.S. gymnastics team to historic performance at worlds
Led by Olympic and NCAA stars Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, as well as breakout star Shilese Jones, the U.S. women's gymnastics team won their sixth straight world team title on Tuesday. The squad has now won every world championship gold medal since 2010 -- or, in other words, since...
US women win sixth consecutive world gymnastics title, qualify for 2024 Olympics in Paris
US women have won team title at every major gymnastics competition but one since 2011. Lone exception was silver medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
NBC Sports
Gymnastics worlds: China wins men’s team title, rallying from disaster; U.S. misses medal
Erin Jackson, the world’s fastest female speed skater, showed she can still move pretty swiftly on the roads, too. Jackson, the Olympic 500m champion on ice, won the one-lap sprint at the World Skate Games on the roads of Buenos Aires on Wednesday. In a 31-second race, Jackson prevailed...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
swimswam.com
Kira Toussaint Had to Qualify for SC World Champs at Toronto After Finger Fracture
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dutch backstroke Kita Toussaint has had a rollercoaster few weeks. On October 7, she announced via Instagram that she had fractured her finger and would pull out of the Berlin world cup. She was back in action in Toronto, needing to hit the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 100 back (58.08) to qualify for the Dutch short course worlds team. She did that in finals (57.41), but also may have re-fractured her finger on the finish of that race, announcing once again on instagram.
swimswam.com
Star-Studded Group of Americans Headline Entry List For Indy World Cup
SCM (25 meters) The third and final leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup series is set to kick off on Thursday from the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, and a loaded group of American swimmers will be joining the fray. Some of the nation’s best will join the circuit...
swimswam.com
Marwan Elkamash Makes History as First Egyptian Man to Win Gold Medal at World Cup
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Marwan Elkamash made history on Sunday by becoming the first Egyptian man ever to win a gold medal at the World Cup. The 28-year-old swam in the “slower” heat of the men’s 800...
swimswam.com
“Like a Poison in My Veins”: Adam Peaty Motivated by Recent Podium Miss
“Incredibly useful,” Adam Peaty said of his rare 100 breast defeat serving as motivation. “It’s like a poison in my veins." Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After placing fourth in the 100 breast at the Commonwealth Games in July, Adam Peaty said he needed to “find...
swimswam.com
How to Watch the 2022 FINA World Cup Series in Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 AM US Eastern/12:30AM Sydney (next day) Finals: 6:00 PM US Eastern/9:00 AM Sydney (next day) The 2022 FINA World Cup Series stop in Indianapolis, Indiana will be the third-and-final stop of the 2022 tour. As the first American stop of the World Cup in almost...
swimswam.com
World Champions Razzetti & Miressi Head To Nico Sapio Trophy
XLVIII NICO SAPIO TROPHY (ITA) FINA Short Course World Championships-qualifying event. Although top guns to the tune of Gabriele Detti, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Thomas Ceccon, Simona Quadarella and Benedetta Pilato are absent from the entry list, this year’s Nico Sapio Trophy is still offering a stacked lineup of Italian talent.
swimswam.com
Hubert Kos Discusses Hungarian IM Legacy, Decision To Train At Arizona State
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Hubert Kos swam his way to a second-place finish in the 400 IM on the final night of the 2022 World Cup in Toronto. Kos joined South Africa’s Matt Sates (4:02.65) and Italy’s Alberto Razzetti (4:05.13) on the podium, which is the same top three we saw last week in Berlin.
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Beata Nelson
With six wins under her belt through two legs of the FINA World Cup series, Nelson has positioned herself to vie for the overall title this weekend in Indy. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
swimswam.com
2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) The Indianapolis stop of the FINA World Cup kicks off this morning, marking the final stop of the 2022 World Cup. Today features the 400 free, where Katie Ledecky will get another shot at the World Cup Record, which was set by Summer McIntosh last week in a thrilling race. Ledecky also has a shot at the World Record, which was set by China’s Li Bingjie last week as well. McIntosh is swimming in Indy, but she’s competing in the 200 fly instead of the 400 free today.
swimswam.com
Japanese Olympic Finalist Yasuhiro Koseki Announces Retirement
Japanese national record holder and 2016 Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki announced his retirement after dealing with a lingering arm injury. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. Olympic finalist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan has decided to hang up his goggles, announcing his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 30. “I have...
Athletics-Olympic, world 800m champion Mu to train with Kersee
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Olympic 800 metres gold medallist and world champion Athing Mu will be coached by track great Bob Kersee, the 20-year-old American said on social media on Wednesday.
swimswam.com
16-Member Dutch Team Announced For Short Course Worlds; Kamminga Opting Out
SCM (25 meters) The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) announced a 16-swimmer roster that will represent the Netherlands at the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, though one key name is glaringly absent. Arno Kamminga, the lone active Dutch swimmer who won an individual medal at the 2021 SC...
swimswam.com
Siobhan Haughey Looking Forward to Short Course World Champs
Siobhan Haughey got right back into racing in Toronto, taking the win in the 200 free and 100 free as well as a 3rd place finish in the 400 free. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu.
swimswam.com
High-Level International Meets For November 2022
The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are one of several key competitions taking place in the month of November. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. We’re getting into crunch time for FINA Short Course World Championships qualification, with the time window closing on November 13th.
swimswam.com
Kelly Pash Discusses Her Trip To Canada, Adapting Quickly To Short Course Meters
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) University of Texas swimmer Kelly Pash made her short course meters debut in Toronto, swimming at the 2022 World Cup. Pash is in the middle of a busy month of racing, going back and forth between repping the Longhorns in yards and repping the USA in meters. Pash raced at the Texas/Texas A&M/Indiana tri-meet the weekend of October 21st, flew to Toronto to race at the World Cup the next weekend, and will swim her third meet in as many weeks when the Longhorns face off against Virginia.
Comments / 0