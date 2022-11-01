SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dutch backstroke Kita Toussaint has had a rollercoaster few weeks. On October 7, she announced via Instagram that she had fractured her finger and would pull out of the Berlin world cup. She was back in action in Toronto, needing to hit the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 100 back (58.08) to qualify for the Dutch short course worlds team. She did that in finals (57.41), but also may have re-fractured her finger on the finish of that race, announcing once again on instagram.

