PetsRadar

Watch: Dog’s Halloween costume goes hilariously wrong

When the idea for this dog’s Halloween costume was first dreamed up, his owner probably thought it was a great idea. To be honest, we would likely have come to a similar conclusion: dressing up your dog as a lion, especially if they have the correctly coloured fur tones, is an inspired choice.
Upworthy

Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home

Halloween is going to be a gassy affair for one Oklahoma family this year. Ashley Gray snagged "mom-of-the-year" accolades from fellow mothers earlier this month when she took to a Facebook group for moms to share what her son has decided to dress up as for Halloween this year. The priceless image showed her son Logan sporting the cheekiest of smiles while dressed in a hilarious fart costume. Yes, Gray's son wanted nothing more than to channel the spirit of a fart for the spooky season. "He hugged me after he put it on and said I'm the best mommy," Gray captioned her post.
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
pethelpful.com

Dog Gets 'Caught in the Middle' of Child's Tantrum and We Can't Stop Laughing

Dogs often get along well with children and form strong bonds with them. However, that doesn't mean that our dogs and our children always get along. Sometimes, our furry friends can get a little bit tired of the antics and tantrums of our young kids, just like this pup did.
pethelpful.com

Scared Horse Rescued From Auction Came With an Unexpected Surprise

We will forever be amazed and inspired by people like TikTok user @explorewithbecca_ who rescue animals. It takes a special person to do this. They need to have endless love and patience as the animals adjust to a new home. And those traits are exactly what this TikToker showed after...
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.

