Halloween is going to be a gassy affair for one Oklahoma family this year. Ashley Gray snagged "mom-of-the-year" accolades from fellow mothers earlier this month when she took to a Facebook group for moms to share what her son has decided to dress up as for Halloween this year. The priceless image showed her son Logan sporting the cheekiest of smiles while dressed in a hilarious fart costume. Yes, Gray's son wanted nothing more than to channel the spirit of a fart for the spooky season. "He hugged me after he put it on and said I'm the best mommy," Gray captioned her post.

