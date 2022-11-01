Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in historyAmarie M.Danville, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
fox56news.com
Motorcycle catches fire, shuts down road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A major Lexington road was shut down Tuesday night after a motorcycle caught fire in the roadway. The incident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Mapleleaf Drive. Part of Man O’ War Boulevard was closed...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
wmky.org
Forest Fire Contained in Rowan
Firefighters in Rowan county were able to put out a blaze Sunday morning that burned more than 100 acres of forest. Officials say an individual in the Sugarloaf Mountain area ignored the burn ban while doing maintenance on his personal property. The fire quickly spread into the forest and took more than 24 hours to contain.
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking A Weekend Cold Front and Changes Next Week
Good Wednesday, everyone. It’s the middle of the work week and it’s all downhill toward Breeders’ Cup weekend here in the Bluegrass state. Lots of folks will be in Lexington for the big event and we have a strong cold front that may cause some Saturday issues.
eku.edu
Homeland Security Student Gains Valuable Experience During Internship
Eastern Kentucky University online homeland security student, David Hodnett, interned with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO) during the 2022-23 school year. Typically, thoughts and images of flooding, mud slides, hurricanes, and wildfires come to mind when thinking of emergency management. While emergency managers play a large part in...
WKYT 27
Ky. hospital provides care for people experiencing pregnancy loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss awareness month. Debbie Gibbons is a nurse and labor delivery and bereavement coordinator at CHI Saint Joseph East. She says one in four pregnancies is lost. Gibbons says those numbers have remained steady in her 25 years of service.
Estill County Animal Shelter burglarized
The Estill County Animal Shelter suffered over $1,000 worth of monetary losses.
harrodsburgherald.com
Another Park In Harrodsburg? City Commission Approves Surveying Properties
The Harrodsburg City Commission is looking at creating a new city park at the intersection of College and West Lexington Streets. On Friday, Oct. 28, the city commission held a unique special-called meeting at the intersection. Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer said she wanted people to be able to “conceptualize” what could be done with the property, five lots the city owns surrounding MAFEW (Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness).
manualredeye.com
REVIEW: My experience at Old Friends Farm & WinStar Farm
As a dedicated horse girl, growing up in Kentucky is the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. Kentucky is famous for its horse farms, and horses have attracted the eyes of numerous visiting celebrities, world leaders and politicians. Horses are unique creatures, and most are amazed at their features and abilities. I certainly was when my family and I visited two horse farms, WinStar and Old Friends Farms. Although both were uniquely different, both value one aspect only: the horses.
fox56news.com
Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Lexington Police Department Detective Kristyn Klingshirn said the construction crew had parked their vehicle, with $2,200 of tools in it, inside the building at 801 Nandino Boulevard. The next morning, they arrived to find someone had punctured the gas tank and stolen all of the tools.
somerset106.com
Somerset Ands Pulaski County Officials Dealing With String Of Road Sign Thefts
Officials in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Police and first responders are asking for help in stopping the thefts. City and county officials said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks. Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis said his crew is constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders said not having a sign on a road could hurt their response to emergencies. Hargis added the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks. Pulaski County road officials said they think kids are behind the thefts. They said some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may mean something to them. Somerset city officials said each sign and pole can cost more than $100 to replace.
grcsmokesignals.net
New GRC program helps students with post high school life
Decisions and the pressure for what to do after you graduate high school is overwhelming, and many students are swept under with all the stress. Luckily, the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program offers a lifeline to drowning students. A program proven to be revolutionary for high school students...
wymt.com
Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An overnight crash in Rockcastle County meant delays for drivers on Interstate 75. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident. In the original post, officials say one car and two tractor-trailers crashed at mile marker 55...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for stealing thousands worth of sports cards from Lexington store
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards from a Lexington store was sentenced on Monday. Jason L. Cates was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and sports merchandise across state lines. According to his plea...
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
WKYT 27
Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials announced Wednesday morning a new program centered on stopping domestic violence in the city. Officials say the “It’s Time” initiative is a three-phase approach, calling on the entire Lexington community. The first phase is learning about domestic violence, being able to...
wymt.com
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
A 15-year-old girl from London has been reported missing.
