27-year-old bicyclist struck and killed on Outer Banks

Kill Devil Hills police car The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A 27-year-old bicyclist died on the Outer Banks late Monday after he was struck by a van in Kill Devil Hills.

The victim, Adam Alexander Simon of Kill Devil Hills, was crossing U.S. 158 from west to east at Avalon Drive when he was hit by a 2005 Dodge Caravan at 10:11 p.m., said Kill Devil Hills police Capt. John Towler.

The van’s driver, 58-year-old William Lee Miller of Southern Shores, was traveling north on U.S. 158 in the inside travel lane as Simon was trying to cross on a Trek bicycle. Miller stopped and called 911 for help. It appears the left front of the van hit Simon, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Towler said no charges are pending against Miller.

Police would like to talk to any witnesses who may have left the scene before speaking to investigators, Towler said.

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com