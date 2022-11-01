ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wxhc.com

Cortland Common Council Adopts Measures to Amend Towing Fees, Ban Smoking in City of Cortland

The City of Cortland Common Council held a meeting Tuesday in which multiple agenda items of significance were passed. The first was Local Law no. 12, which will amend City Code relative to towing fees, storage fees, and towing service insurance coverage. While the second measure will adopt Local Law no. 13 to amend Article 238 relating to smoking on public property in the City of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

COVID-19 Update: Adult Moderna Booster Clinic Wednesday November 2

The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the updated bivalent Moderna booster on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Tompkins County Health Department. The clinic requires registration and is for individuals 18 years and up. The updated booster dose provides enhanced protection against the COVID-19 variants.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

City Employees Confront Common Council Over Budget Issues

It was a packed house at last night's City of Ithaca Common Council meeting where conversations regarding the cities commitments to its employees in the cities 2023 budget were the main topic of conversation. Members of almost every public sector labor union in the area were in attendance, including individuals...
WETM 18 News

What propositions are on Steuben County ballots?

(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Steuben County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
ithaca.com

What To Know On Election Day

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Budget Vote Postponed Until Nov. 9

Following a marathon public comment period that spanned more than three hours during the Nov. 2 meeting of the Ithaca Common Council, a majority of Common Council members voted to postpone a final vote on approving the cities 2023 Budget until their next meeting on Nov. 9. After members of...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland to end blue bag trash system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

Chairwoman Black On Upcoming Special Election, the 2023 Budget and her Bangs Ride-Along

During a recent interview, Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, Shawna Black said that a special election is being organized for this December as a result of Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to receive cancer treatment. Black also discussed the county's 2023 budget and her experience participating in a ride along with Bangs Ambulance workers.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
WATERTOWN, NY
wrvo.org

Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Early Voting Continues Strong in Broome County

Four sites across Broome County are offering early voting. Tonight was one of two days the polls were open extra late, until 8 p.m. At the Oakdale Mall, voters are taking advantage of the opportunity, according to Site Supervisor Eve Daniels. "This is only the fourth day, but we have...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term

The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief

The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy