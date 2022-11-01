Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Cortland Common Council Adopts Measures to Amend Towing Fees, Ban Smoking in City of Cortland
The City of Cortland Common Council held a meeting Tuesday in which multiple agenda items of significance were passed. The first was Local Law no. 12, which will amend City Code relative to towing fees, storage fees, and towing service insurance coverage. While the second measure will adopt Local Law no. 13 to amend Article 238 relating to smoking on public property in the City of Cortland.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
ithaca.com
COVID-19 Update: Adult Moderna Booster Clinic Wednesday November 2
The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the updated bivalent Moderna booster on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Tompkins County Health Department. The clinic requires registration and is for individuals 18 years and up. The updated booster dose provides enhanced protection against the COVID-19 variants.
ithaca.com
City Employees Confront Common Council Over Budget Issues
It was a packed house at last night's City of Ithaca Common Council meeting where conversations regarding the cities commitments to its employees in the cities 2023 budget were the main topic of conversation. Members of almost every public sector labor union in the area were in attendance, including individuals...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
What propositions are on Steuben County ballots?
(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Steuben County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Residents Reminded to Sign Up for SIREN Alerts Before End of the Year
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Services is encouraging residents who haven’t created an account on the Tompkins SIREN alert system to do so before the end of the year. Tompkins SIREN, or Safety & Incident Real Time Emergency Notifications, replaced the area’s prior Swift911 alert system. SIREN is...
ithaca.com
What To Know On Election Day
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
ithaca.com
Budget Vote Postponed Until Nov. 9
Following a marathon public comment period that spanned more than three hours during the Nov. 2 meeting of the Ithaca Common Council, a majority of Common Council members voted to postpone a final vote on approving the cities 2023 Budget until their next meeting on Nov. 9. After members of...
whcuradio.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
ithaca.com
Former Director of Sustainability Addresses Common Council Over Reasons for Resignation
As the multi-hour public comment period came to a close during the Nov. 2 Ithaca Common Council meeting, the City of Ithaca’s former Director of Sustainability, Luis Aguirre Torres, confronted common council about the issues that he experienced during his time working in city hall that led to his resignation.
ithaca.com
Chairwoman Black On Upcoming Special Election, the 2023 Budget and her Bangs Ride-Along
During a recent interview, Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, Shawna Black said that a special election is being organized for this December as a result of Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to receive cancer treatment. Black also discussed the county's 2023 budget and her experience participating in a ride along with Bangs Ambulance workers.
wwnytv.com
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Early Voting Continues Strong in Broome County
Four sites across Broome County are offering early voting. Tonight was one of two days the polls were open extra late, until 8 p.m. At the Oakdale Mall, voters are taking advantage of the opportunity, according to Site Supervisor Eve Daniels. "This is only the fourth day, but we have...
tompkinsweekly.com
Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term
The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
wskg.org
Ithaca’s school district will make some student restrooms gender-inclusive in 2023
Students at Ithaca High School and Lehman Alternative Community School will soon have the option to use gender-inclusive restrooms, according to Ithaca City School District officials. The change will go into effect after planned renovations to restrooms across the district. Work on Ithaca High School restrooms will begin in mid...
Chenango County businesses pass underage drinking detail
Yesterday, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Chenango County and all businesses checked were in compliance.
NY Attorney General sues Ithaca Renting’s Jason Fane over low-income housing violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—One of Ithaca’s most prominent landlords has found himself in the crosshairs of the New York State Attorney General, as Letitia James announced Monday her office is suing Jason Fane and Ithaca Renting Company. In James’ announcement of the suit, she accuses Fane of refusing to accept...
ithaca.com
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
Comments / 0