Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The boldest bass: How Sacramento’s Gabe Nelson went from a famous band to his new life prolonging the magic
The deep rhythm behind Cake, current bassist for the Katie Knipp Band, on his upcoming Nov. 6 show at The Sofia – and on never giving up. A few minutes after pulling my Borders Books & Music nametag over my head, my manager dropped a box on the counter full of albums that were about to launch. I knew what to do next, but a coworker stepped in and began flipping through the collection of CDs. The smell of brand-new plastic and freshly sliced cardboard wafted up while she shuffled through a couple album covers, grabbing a CD emblazoned with a man blowing smoke into someone’s face.
CBS News
Mysterious light shines in Sacramento sky
An unusual sight in the Sacramento sky had lots of people perplexed — and some even praying for answers. Did you see it, too?
kuic.com
Inevitable Reflections: November 1st marks 23 Years Hosting The KUIC Morning Show
It seems like just yesterday…getting up at 2:00am, unable to sleep the Halloween night before, pacing around my dark house as I prepared to drive from Roseville to Vacaville that Monday Morning, November 1st, 1999. I was about to embark on a radio adventure that I never dreamed would unfold the way it has: four broadcast partners, and literally hundreds of technological advancements later, I’m still the unlikely host of KUIC Hometown Mornings. So much has changed since the late 1990’s, including the digitization of radio stations, the advent of social media, and of course the music I’ve been playing (although some tunes I played that first week I was on the air, like Del Amitri’s “Roll To Me,” continue to pop up). Some things haven’t changed: I continue to offer up a daily trivia question in the form of our “What Do You Think?” game, which has had the same premise (and theme music) since that first day I went on the air. There is still the unfounded warning blowing through the wind that “radio is dead,” although KUIC continues to make that statement seem silly with its’ commitment to “hometown” and providing a connection to community that other stations just can’t match. That fact is especially relevant as KUIC marks its 50th year broadcasting in the 95-3 FM position next year (the station officially became “KUIC” when it was sold to KPOP Radio back in 1973). It’s pretty unlikely that a former Social Worker and Musician from Orange County, CA would end up connecting so deeply with the areas KUIC broadcasts to here in NorCal…I’m very grateful, but EXTRA grateful every 1st of November 🙂
Fox40
What are the places people won’t return to in Sacramento? A Reddit conversation gives some insight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Is there a place in Sacramento that you won’t return to? That is a question that sparked a conversation that received hundreds of responses on the Sacramento Reddit page. “What is your ‘I’ll never return to’ place in Sacramento?” the post...
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
rosevilletoday.com
Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Pete’s Brewhouse is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. For lunch, treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish. 2210...
Mountain Democrat
Book of Mormon spreads the Good Word in Sacramento
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.”. It’s “The Book of Mormon,”...
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
Sacramento County takes over Cherry Island Sports Complex
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as the Cherry Island Soccer Complex is now being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks. Cherry Island Sports Complex, located in Rio Linda, has 16 acres that are dedicated to 10 sports fields along with 26 acres of park-like setting, according to Sacramento […]
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion
SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up."It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did."They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."That's when Jackson said two police officers...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
'I just miss my dad' | Man killed in crash with Sacramento officer remembered by loved ones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends said the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento Police officer’s vehicle was known for always offering a helping hand for anyone in need. “I just miss my dad, and I wish they didn’t take him," Brenda Mendez, the daughter of...
Sacramento’s week of screams has plenty of events for celebrating the dark side
There’s a certain addiction to what makes our skin crawl, to what makes our hearts jump – to those unknown things that go bump in the night. The Halloween season is about embracing the way fear makes us feel alive, not to mention the eerie allure of masking ourselves behind different faces. Sometimes those costumes involve the living. Sometimes they’re a tribute to the dead. Either way, they symbolize the imagined transcendence of escape. So, fear not because between now and Halloween night California’s capital has plenty of chances to indulge in this little window for the wild side.
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
Sacramento County leaders weigh concerns for 'Safe Stay' site on Watt Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County supervisors heard from neighbors and business owners about a proposed "Safe Stay Community" in North Highlands. The board approved the money last week to buy the site, and are weighing thoughts from community members as they figure out the best ways to run the shelter.
Only on 13: Halloween hatchet-attack victim speaks on recovery, forgiveness 1 year later
PLACERVILLE -- A woman who survived being attacked with a hatchet on Halloween night in 2021 is still recovering one year later, left blind in one eye. She tells CBS13 in an exclusive interview she has been able to find forgiveness for the two assailants who changed her life forever. Placerville's annual Halloween celebration that takes over downtown is a place for family fun, costumes, music and trick-or-treating. It ended in a nightmare for Kristine Hall last year.It was late at night, Hall was heading home after eating dinner downtown following the Halloween celebration. It was then that she was brutally...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
This California vintner makes premium wine in a place you might not expect
Lisa Howard is no ordinary winery owner and winemaker. For starters, the winery she and husband, Cliff, own is in Solano County — a location often overlooked by the masses when it comes to growing grapes and producing wine. “When you visit Suisun Valley you are still bound to...
Rule affecting fireplace and wood stove usage in Sacramento County starts Nov. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County could face some fines for lighting their fireplaces this winter. The use of fireplaces will not be allowed on “no burn” days, and the guidance applies to all residents of Sacramento County, including those that live in the cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, […]
Sacramento News & Review
Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.https://sacramento.newsreview.com
Comments / 1