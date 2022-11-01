ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
pethelpful.com

Cat Gets Caught Messing With the Thermostat and We Can't Stop Laughing

If your electric bill has been unexplainably high lately, you may want to check in with the cat. It's true-- if they're even a fraction as curious and chaotic as this furry Maine Coon cat, they might be messing with the thermostat. It might sound hard to believe, but Babbs has been busted at the scene of the crime!
pethelpful.com

Cat's Pitiful Reaction to Being Left Home Alone Caught on Camera

All pet owners hate leaving their fur babies home alone. In an ideal world, we would bring them with us everywhere we go, but unfortunately many animals must remain at home will their parents run errands. One cat took particular exception to being left home alone in this woeful video.
pethelpful.com

'Unfriendly' Horse's Unbreakable Bond With 3-Year-Old Is Just Beautiful

We always feel bad when animals get labels that say they're aggressive or unfriendly because, in a way, people start to look down on them. That just completely breaks our hearts. We don't like to use those words because who knows, maybe they just need a little extra love. That's...
pawesome.net

French Bulldog’s Face When Mom Steps In Pee Is Just Too Funny

Part of owning a dog is understanding that sometimes there might be a little accident. Though a dog may be potty trained, there are occasions when they cannot go outside quickly enough. Or sometimes, illness or an infection may cause temporary incontinence. It’s not the dog’s fault. One...
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.

Comments / 0

Community Policy