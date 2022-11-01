A long awaited and important road project for a gateway to Downtown Kingsport gets underway this week. The 20 million dollar rebuild of Main Street will begin on the Kingsport Area Transit Service side of Main Street and will progress westward toward Broad Street. Over the past century, the soils underneath Main Street have weakened and new asphalt has simply failed within a few years. The road will be completely dug up and rebuilt, along with placing phone and cable lines underground and relocating power lines to the opposite side of the street. The improvement and beautification project is expected to be completed in two years.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO