Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport moves closer to start of $36 million Reedy Creek sewer line project
KINGSPORT — The Model City took steps Tuesday in implementing a plan to upgrade more than four miles of sewer line along Reedy Creek that could cost approximately $36 million over a 10-year period. Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said the current line along the...
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
supertalk929.com
Several streets in Johnson City shut down following fiery crash
Portions of the Bristol Highway and North Roan Street in Johnson City are shut down for cleanup following a crash Thursday morning at a convenience store that suffered significant damage. Emergency crews have also blocked off segments of Oakland Avenue near Johnson City Honda because of the wreck. Preliminary information...
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
wcyb.com
"Absolutely shocked": Parent reacts to Sullivan County school bus driver arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New reaction from school officials and a parent, after police say a woman was arrested, accused of driving a school bus while high on meth in Sullivan County. Sullivan County School officials say affected families were made aware of the arrest. While that driver...
supertalk929.com
South Fork Utility lifts boil water advisory
A boil water advisory for the Weaver Pike area of Bristol, Tennessee has been lifted on Tuesday. According to the South Fork Utility District, the alert happened after two water main breaks happened within days of each other last week. This resulted in outages in and around the Weaver Pike...
supertalk929.com
Kingsport’s Main Street Rebuild Set To Begin This Week
A long awaited and important road project for a gateway to Downtown Kingsport gets underway this week. The 20 million dollar rebuild of Main Street will begin on the Kingsport Area Transit Service side of Main Street and will progress westward toward Broad Street. Over the past century, the soils underneath Main Street have weakened and new asphalt has simply failed within a few years. The road will be completely dug up and rebuilt, along with placing phone and cable lines underground and relocating power lines to the opposite side of the street. The improvement and beautification project is expected to be completed in two years.
supertalk929.com
Bristol Virginia Holds First Landfill Open House Meeting
Bristol Virginia City leaders held the first information and update Open House concerning progress being made on the cleanup of the now closed Bristol, Virginia landfill. City leaders met with the public last night to present updates on the city’s lawsuit dictated cleanup. Cost estimates show it will take 30 million dollars to stop the flow of foul smells wafting into the air from the landfill. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne says the open house was held after a recommendation from an expert panel and others will be held in the near future.
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
Sullivan Co. school bus driver drove while high on suspected meth, police say
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
Murder charge for supplying drugs? How it works
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Wanda Ward allegedly told Sullivan County investigators she had provided the heroin that killed Brian Morrison Oct. 28, she may not have known that statement could help prosecutors put her away for 15 years or more. Ward faces second-degree murder charges in Morrison’s death in a case that’s also drawn […]
Kingsport Times-News
One dead, one injured in Scott County crash
YUMA — The Virginia State Police on Monday released details of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Scott County. According to VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch, passenger Corey C. Haygood, 31, Church Hill, died at the scene of the Friday crash.
supertalk929.com
Church Hill man killed in Scott County crash
One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
wcyb.com
Man found dead at South Holston Lake identified by police
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identity of a man who was found dead at South Holston Lake last week was released Monday by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The body of 45-year-old Brian L. Morrison, of Kingsport, was found Thursday, according to police. Two people were charged after...
Fire that destroyed Masonic lodge in Claiborne County under investigation
A fire over the weekend in Claiborne County is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
Crews to replace Creeper Trail bridge near South Fork Holston River
(WJHL) — A $42-million project that will widen Route 58 in Damascus will also see that the Creeper Trail’s bridge over South Fork Holston River is replaced. A release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) states that crews will work on the Route 58 project just east of Route 708 (Bethel Road) to Route […]
Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
supertalk929.com
Updates On Efforts To Cleanup Landfill Being Provided
Information and updates concerning Bristol, Virginia’s efforts to clean up it’s now closed landfill will be provided Tuesday evening. City officials and other experts will be on hand to provided concerned citizens with updates on the progress of the cleanup process, that hopefully will finally snuff out foul odors coming from the facility, that stopped taking trash in September. The open house will be held at the City Council chambers beginning at six pm. Meanwhile, the Virginia Attorney General’s office is now assisting in providing oversight of the Bristol Virginia Landfill remediation project.
