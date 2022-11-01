Thanksgiving break is almost upon us, and it's time to figure out what the kids will do while school is out. You want to send your child somewhere they will be safe, have fun, and get some exercise. No worries, because Maximum Velocity Gymnastics is offering a fall break camp that checks all of those boxes! Your child will enjoy a fun-filled week of gymnastics, field trips, crafts, and more! There are options to send your child for the morning (8:30 am - 12:30 pm), the full day (8:30 am - 4:00 pm), or an extended day (8:30 am - 5:30 pm). There's even complementary early drop-off beginning at 7:30 am. For students attending the full day camp, there will be field trips to places like Gifford Aquatic Center, Safari Golf, and Strike Zone! Snacks are included, with students bringing a bagged lunch Monday - Wednesday, and a pizza party provided on Friday! Take one thing off of your to-do list, and sign up today!

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO