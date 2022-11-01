ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Key Chorale's annual luncheon supports education, community outreach

 2 days ago

Join Key Chorale at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, to celebrate the impact that choral music can have throughout life, from youth to adulthood, affecting our lives, careers and communities.

Co-Chairs Deborah Beacham and Marie Monsky invite you to attend this annual fundraiser. Guests will be welcomed with a performance by the Key Chorale Chamber Singers and the 2022-23 Student Scholars. There will also be special guest performance by violinist Daniel Jordan &amp; friends.

This year's "Paddle Raise" will help support the 2022-23 Key Chorale Student Scholar Program. The program provides students who intend to pursue music beyond high school the opportunity to sing with Key Chorale at no cost, as well as countless other valuable experiences — from voice lessons and mentoring, to workshops on music fundamentals and building a career in music. Luncheon guests will learn more about this exciting program and how the community can support it.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the luncheon or any scheduled concerts, visit www.KeyChorale.org or call 941-552-8768.

