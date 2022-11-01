ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

FANUC America Breaks Ground on New 800,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion to Meet Increasing Demands for Automation and Workforce Skills Training

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, today held a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction of its new 800,000+ square foot West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, MI.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005306/en/

Left to right: Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI; David Coulter, Oakland Country Executive; Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive and Economic Competitiveness Officer at the MEDC; Joe Cvengros, VP of Facilities, FANUC America; FANUC CRX Cobot; Mike Cicco, President & CEO, FANUC America; Congresswoman Haley Stevens from Michigan’s 11th District; Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills; Yusuke Shindo, Consul General of Japan in Detroit (Photo: Business Wire)

A major highlight of the ceremony included a FANUC CRX Cobot, built to work alongside people, assist company executives and a group of VIPs break ground for the new facility. Several state and local dignitaries provided remarks including: Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive and Economic Competitiveness Officer at the MEDC, Congresswoman Haley Stevens from Michigan’s 11 th District, Oakland County Executive David Coulter and Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills.

The new facility will be built on 67 acres of land purchased along with the former Thomas M. Cooley Law School. The new and existing structures will total 803,100 square feet of floorspace. With the addition of West Campus, FANUC America will occupy nearly two million square feet of operational space in Oakland County, MI.

“This investment represents our commitment to the future of U.S. manufacturing,” said Mike Cicco, President and CEO, FANUC America. “Since opening our 460,000 square foot North Campus three years ago, our business has increased significantly, and further expansion enables us to help more customers – large and small - achieve their production goals.”

FANUC plans to move its Customer Training Academy to the former school once renovations are complete, making it the largest corporate automation training operation in the U.S. The redesigned facility will include more classrooms to provide better learner-to-instructor interactions, as well as increased lab space for hands-on training.

“A recent Deloitte study found that there will be at least two million unfilled manufacturing jobs within the next eight years and that’s why automation is growing at such a rapid pace,” added Cicco. “Our new Training Academy underscores FANUC’s commitment to helping companies upskill their employees and keep production running smoothly. This in turn will enable workers to enhance their career growth opportunities as they learn how to operate robotic and automation equipment.”

FANUC’s products are applied in a wide range of industries including automotive and EV, aerospace, consumer goods, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics and warehousing to name a few. Since 1982, the company’s line of painting robots, and a variety of automation software products have been designed and built in Michigan.

FANUC America’s new West Campus is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. In addition to a massive Training Academy, the new facility is slated to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities throughout North and South America. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com. Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005306/en/

CONTACT: Robotics: Cathy Powell

Public Relations and Communications Manager

FANUC America Corporation

T: 248-377-7570

E:cathy.powell@fanucamerica.comFactory Automation: Debra Schug

CNC Strategic Communications Specialist

T: 847.898.5673

E:debra.schug@fanucamerica.com

KEYWORD: MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ROBOTICS OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRAINING OTHER MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION

SOURCE: FANUC America Corporation

PUB: 11/01/2022 11:54 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 11:54 AM

