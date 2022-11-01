Michael Khan Joins Pinnacle Bank as Executive Vice President, Senior Lending Officer

GILROY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK), headquartered in Gilroy, CA, announced today that Michael Khan has joined the bank as Executive Vice President, Senior Lending Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Khan to the Pinnacle Bank family. Michael has over 20 years of lending experience in the Bay Area and will be responsible for evaluating, structuring and approving new loan opportunities, managing a team of underwriters, overseeing loan portfolio management activities, as well as other responsibilities. His experience and professionalism will be well-received across our organization and I look forward to working with him,” stated Cliff Dennett, Chief Credit Officer

Michael began his banking career at Heritage Bank of Commerce. During his tenure there, he held roles in lending and credit, developing into a well-rounded banking professional with an understanding and appreciation for both loan generation and credit quality. Prior to joining Pinnacle Bank, Michael worked for California Bank of Commerce as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager.

Michael obtained an undergraduate degree from San Jose State and a Juris Doctor from Lincoln Law School of San Jose.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Pinnacle Bank family and look forward to upholding the strong credit culture and continuing the relationship based focus which has been an integral part of the Bank’s success,” stated Michael Khan.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

