SproutLoud Debuts New Developer Portal

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

SproutLoud, an industry leader in Distributed Marketing technology, announced the launch of its new Developer Portal, a key component of the company’s Open Platform initiative.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006035/en/

As a key component of SproutLoud’s Open Platform initiative, the Developer Portal embodies the company’s quest to build the most flexible and developer-friendly technology for data exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)

This launch will provide several benefits for SproutLoud clients, especially developers:

Faster coding through auto generated API Clients and server stubs

Enhanced security through the use of OAuth 2.0 and two legged authentication

Broader data integration options powered by rest APIs and webhooks to help Enterprise companies automate day-to-day operations and scale for growth

“SproutLoud’s Open Initiative is all about making our technology more flexible, more adaptable, to our clients’ needs,” said SproutLoud CEO Jared Shusterman. “Current technology buyers want interoperability between their newer purchases and pre-existing MarTech investments. The idea of being ‘Open’ is that we’re providing a lot of different ways for other platforms to talk to our platform — so our clients can model the strategy that is right for their business, rather than trying to improvise a strategy to fit the software they buy.”

SproutLoud’s Open Initiative is primarily focused on three aspects:

As a key component of SproutLoud’s Open Platform initiative, the Developer Portal embodies the company’s quest to build the most flexible and developer-friendly technology for data exchange.

With SproutLoud, Enterprise clients can now offer integrations to their partners while maintaining control over the data they share by creating individual integration points. The SproutLoud Developer Portal supports a bleeding edge API gateway based on OAuth 2.0. All SproutLoud APIs were transitioned to industry standards OpenAPI 3.0.3 to support standardized documentation and offer easy integration with clients’ systems.

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud’s advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real time with data-driven decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006035/en/

CONTACT: Media inquiries:

Contact SproutLoud Senior Content Marketing Manager Elizabeth Vempala at:evempala@sproutloud.comSales inquiries:

Contactsales@sproutloud.comor call 954-476-6211 x3

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONTENT MARKETING MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DIGITAL MARKETING DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: SproutLoud

PUB: 11/01/2022 11:58 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 11:58 AM