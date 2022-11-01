ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploding Kittens Launches New Game with Award-Winning Magician Penn Jillette

Today, Exploding Kittens, leading entertainment and gaming company, announced the launch of its new game, You Lying Sack, which is a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Penn Jillette of the legendary magic-duo Penn & Teller. Taking cues from Jillette’s career, You Lying Sack is an honest-to-goodness game about lying where players either bluff or tell the truth.

“While I’ve made a living as a magician, at my core I’m really just a professional liar who plays within the lines between the truth and lies – and that was the inspiration of the game,” said Jillette, professional magician and entertainer. “ You Lying Sack is all about lying, cheating, and swindling your friends and family. You’ll have to do mental gymnastics to win the game so may the best liar win.”

Best for ages 7 and up, You Lying Sack is a strategic game where opponents aren’t just playing the game, but they’re playing each other. Players reach into the Lying Sack, grab either a ‘Good Thing’ or ‘Bad Thing’ in their clenched fist, and then look each opponent in the eye and either bluff or tell the truth. If anyone is convinced to accept the item, then that player’s turn is over, but if no one agrees to take it, that player must keep it. Players who collect 10 Bad Things are eliminated and the last player standing wins the game!

“Everything you love about Penn is in this box,” said Elan Lee, CEO and Co-Creator of Exploding Kittens. “​​We worked with Penn to design a game that celebrates the skill required to fool a friend. We knew we were done with the design the moment Penn finished playing a game and shouted, ‘Let’s play again!’”

You Lying Sack is built on the mischievous joy of outsmarting people, bluffing and getting away with it, and the AH-HA moment of catching onto the fact that someone is lying. The game takes five minutes to learn, 15 minutes to play, and up to 5 people can join the fun. You Lying Sack includes one Good Thing, 50 Bad Things, the Lying Sack, the die and a game board.

You Lying Sack is available on ExplodingKittens.com for $19.99 and in Walmart January 2023. For more information on how to play, check out this video.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 20 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are nearly 30 games available for purchase, an exclusive Exploding Kittens mobile game for Netflix subscribers, a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter, and an Exploding Kittens mobile app available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

