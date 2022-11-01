ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions, Spartans Battle for B1G Tournament Title

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's soccer program will face Michigan State in the B1G Tournament Championship at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions have eight B1G tournament titles, the most in conference history and will be looking for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11/11 Women's Hockey Shuts Down Mercyhurst 4-1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Make it five straight wins for No. 11/11 Penn State as they defeated Mercyhurst 4-1 on Friday afternoon at Pegula Ice Arena. Mercyhurst was able to get on the scoreboard first with 7:42 remaining in the first frame off a goal by Liliane Perrault to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead.
ERIE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 15 Penn State Set for Sunday Match at Rutgers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 15 Penn State goes on the road for a match at Rutgers on Sunday at noon. The Lions enter the contest at 18-6 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten following a 3-1 win over Maryland, while Rutgers is 8-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference after a sweep over Iowa in its most recent match.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Fall to Indiana in Close 1-0 Quarterfinal Battle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- Fifth seed Penn State falls to fourth seed Indiana 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers came out in similar fashion to the regular season game between the two teams. They forced 10 corner kicks throughout the first period. The Penn State defense held strong and did not conceive a goal on any of Indiana's opportunities in the corner.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
GoPSUsports.com

PSU Advances to B1G Tournament Championship, Blanks Northwestern 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two first half goals lifted sixth seed Penn State over second seed Northwestern in the B1G tournament semifinals on Thursday evening clinching the Nittany Lions a spot in the championship match on Sunday. Penn State played Northwestern for the first time this season and eliminated them...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 3 Penn State Falls 2-1 to No. 6 Michigan in Big Ten Semifinals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (15-3), ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, lost a tough 2-1 game to No. 6 Michigan (13-5) in the first of Friday's two Big Ten Tournament semifinal games in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions fell victim to two penalty stroke goals to the Wolverines and will now await their match-up in the NCAA tournament with the announcement of the official field Sunday night at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy