UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (15-3), ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, lost a tough 2-1 game to No. 6 Michigan (13-5) in the first of Friday's two Big Ten Tournament semifinal games in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions fell victim to two penalty stroke goals to the Wolverines and will now await their match-up in the NCAA tournament with the announcement of the official field Sunday night at 10 p.m.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO