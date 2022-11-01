Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Say What? Have You Ever Experienced Portland’s Popular Ketchup?
Did you know that there's much more than Heinz when it comes to ketchup?. I know there are other brands like Del Monte, Hunt's, and French's. What I recently discovered is that Portland has its own brand of ketchup. And, it's delicious! Who knew? Did you?. Naturally, I had to...
WWEEK
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
WWEEK
Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls
If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
clarkcountylive.com
Weekend Markets and Bazaars
It’s beginning to look a lot like… Bazaar Season. In a flurry of fun over the next several weeks, many organizations will be having their holiday markets and bazaars. While we are not able to carry the entirety of the dozens of events as we have in previous years, we will post about events as the information is made available to us.
KXL
Birds Of Prey Used To Move Crows Out Of Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crows roosting in downtown Portland during the winter months are being scattered with the help of trained hawks and trained falconer’s from Integrated Avian Solutions. Owner Kort Clayton spoke with KXL’s Brett Reckamp about how they have addressed the issue downtown. He says they fly...
Kohr Explores: 88th annual Verboort Sausage and Kraut Festival
Kohr Harlan explored a November tradition in Washington County.
Will Beloved Columbia River Sternwheeler Take Final Cruise Or Be Saved?
One of the beloved Columbia River sternwheelers might be taking its final cruise. The Columbia Gorge sternwheeler that cruises the Columbia Gorge near Cascade Locks has been grounded and a deal is still trying to be worked out with Spirit of Portland and The Port of Cascade Locks. In a...
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years
Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
Channel 6000
Cold November rain to swallow up the Portland metro this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Time for the song “November Rain!”. The Rose City is going to be diving quickly into the cold November rain this weekend. By the time we finish the first weekend of the month, we may be pushing 60% of our monthly rain total in the first seven days.
pdxfoodpress.com
Lebanese & Mediterranean Restaurant, Nicholas, Reopens Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. (NOV. 1, 2022) – Beloved Portland restaurant, Nicholas, has reopened its newly-remodeled location at 323 N. Main Ave. in Gresham, now open daily for lunch and dinner. The refreshed space now offers a full bar with specialty Lebanese cocktails, an updated interior with added booths to enhance group experiences, as well as new colors, lighting and design accents.
kptv.com
Vancouver family’s dog returned after few leads with help of nonprofit
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Although it may be the season for fear and fright, one Vancouver family got far more of it than they would have liked when their dog went missing for days. Blake Hickmon, who owns the dog with his partner, Mary Crichton, explained the dog’s name is...
KGW
Will this winter bring snow? Rod Hill's Winter Outlook
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill breaks down his winter outlook. How much snow will Portland see in the valley? In the mountains? How cold will it be? Rod has the answers!
WWEEK
Three People Who Have Called a Northeast Portland Motel Shelter Home for the Past Year Fear Its Impending Closure
As WW reported last week, a motel shelter in Northeast Portland housing more than 40 people will return in December to its previous use as a COVID-19 isolation space. Denis Theriault, spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, says COVID outbreaks at shelters have limited capacity across the entire system. The Joint Office did not offer specifics about the drop in capacity but said there have been 23 outbreaks across the shelter system since May.
610KONA
Washington State’s Astonishing Jurassic Retreat for Sale for $1.2 Million
Peek Inside An Amazing Washington Jurassic Park-Themed Home. We featured an amazing Jurassic Retreat in Washington State last year and now this incredible property is up for sale. Let's revisit this awesome property that you can rent out or own. A Tri-Cities couple owns the property and now the love...
klcc.org
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Comments / 0