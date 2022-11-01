Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Big warmup in Maryland this weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Warmer-than-average temperatures arrive over the weekend. November has been off to an unseasonably warm start with temperatures in the 70s yesterday, and they will be in the 70s again today. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds. Tomorrow's temperatures will be a little lower with highs...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 3
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – There is a wide variety of fishing opportunities this week for Maryland anglers. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has stocked trout in many put-and-take waters, including ponds that are ideal for our younger anglers. Striped bass fishing is at its zenith in the Chesapeake Bay, and extra-large crabs are being caught in the Bay and tidal rivers.
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
foxbaltimore.com
Powerball drawing created 2 millionaires in Maryland; one ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last night's Powerball drawing didn't create any billionaires, but it did create two millionaires in Maryland, including one possibly in Baltimore. The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60; the Powerball was 23, and the Power Play multiplier was x2. No one won the $1.2 billion jackpot.
'What can you do about it': Gas prices on the rise again in Maryland
The issue we keep seeing, the price of a gallon of gas. It's something that keeps going up and we've seen it here in Baltimore rise five cents over the past week.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland casino gambles on Powerball tickets for workers
(WBFF) — The Maryland LIVE! Casino & Hotel is making a bet on tonight's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing. The casino said it is buying 4,000 tickets for tonight's drawing. If any of the tickets win, the winnings will be split among all active team members in Maryland, Philadelphia and Pittsburg, according to a news release.
WJLA
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns in Maryland
Maryland is chock full of history and culture, as well as beauty and charm, which makes it worth the visit. The state sits amidst the dense forests of the US and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, meaning there is plenty to see and do. While there are many...
Wbaltv.com
Health officials urge Marylanders to get 'flooster' shots to battle COVID-19, flu, RSV
COLUMBIA, Md. — Health officials in Maryland are monitoring a surge in early flu and respiratory illnesses. Flu usually hits Maryland around December, health experts said, but this year, it hit before Halloween — and at the same time as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infection. | MORE...
foxbaltimore.com
New grocery store coming to Milford Mill to address longstanding 'food desert'
MILFORD MILL, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County officials announced Tuesday that a new grocery store would be moving into a long-shuttered supermarket storefront in Milford Mill. A Grocery Outlet store will replace the Giant Foods store that closed in the 3600 block of Milford Mill Road in 2018, creating...
mocoshow.com
Fuel Company Issues Diesel Shortage Alert That Includes Maryland
A major company that tracks the availability of fuel issued an alert on Friday for a diesel fuel shortage in many Southeastern United States, including Maryland. The alert from Mansfield Energy on Friday also includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.” Below is the full alert:
fox5dc.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
baltimorebeat.com
The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.
In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.
WBOC
Houses of Worship Across Maryland to Receive $10M for Enhanced Security Measures
WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state. This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver...
foxbaltimore.com
Sign up for health coverage through the state
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Marylanders, now is the time to get protected from the unexpected. Enroll in the 2023 health plans with the state's health insurance marketplace. Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange Michele Eberle shares how to get started.
