This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Mural of Migos rapper Takeoff unveiled on Atlanta BeltLine
ATLANTA — A new piece of art on the Atlanta BeltLine is honoring the life of rapper Takeoff. Takeoff, a member of the Atlanta group Migos, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley earlier this week. The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot...
luxury-houses.net
Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
Win tickets to the Georgia Festival of Trees, a holiday extravaganza in Atlanta
We all know the holidays can be stressful, but we’re here to help!. Access Atlanta is giving away five pairs of tickets to the Georgia Festival of Trees. This event runs from Saturday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown Atlanta — just in time for the holiday season.
fox5atlanta.com
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
Metro Atlanta teenagers and children have frequently been gunfire victims in 2022.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
If you’ve got entertainment on the brain, don’t worry; you’re not alone! Good news — there’s a great mix of shows you can choose from this week. Bad news — it’s going to be a hard decision to choose which performance you’ll make it to!
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta family wants strict penalties for street racers after loved one's death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is urging more be done about the dangerous street racing trend after a family member's death. While law enforcement and metro Atlanta courts have worked to try and catch and charge street racers, multiple events in the last few weeks have shown many of the dangerous drivers haven't gotten the message.
Migos rapper Takeoff mourned after Houston shooting
Fans react on Twitter to Migos rapper Takeoff's deadly shooting. The rapper was killed early Tuesday.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
WJCL
Georgia rapper killed: Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, shot
TMZ is reporting the Atlanta rapper Takeoff, a member of the group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. It reportedly happened around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley. Witnesses say there was an altercation while a group played dice. All three members of Migos were arrested...
thewarriorwire.org
Stay Alert: You Are Entering The North Atlanta Parking Deck
Vroommm…Vroommm…Vroommm is all your ears hear left and right entering the North Atlanta parking deck. Once the clock strikes 3:45 p.m. on school days the students at North Atlanta know it’s go time. The students that head towards the parking deck every day after school everyone is rushing to get to their cars passing and bumping into one another as fast as they can to exit the school building and enter the parking deck. While you’re walking to your car at a fast pace to get out of the place you just spent 8 hours in, all your ears can hear is vroom… vroom…sksksksks that starts to give you a headache but it’s just the beginning.
Winning over a billion dollars could come with some pitfalls, Atlanta lottery players say
ATLANTA — The chance to win $1.2 billion brought out the smiles at a Cobb County gas station on Thursday, but winning that much money could also come with some pitfalls. “I would talk to my attorney and keep it a secret,” said Powerball player Brenda Steele. [DOWNLOAD:...
One of Atlanta’s top hospitals, Atlanta Medical Center closes its doors for good
ATLANTA — Wellstar Health Systems said it would close Atlanta Medical Center at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, leaving Grady Memorial Hospital as the only Level 1 trauma center in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with Chief...
Rapper TakeOff's death sparks debate about violence in hip-hop community
ATLANTA — The community continues to mourn the loss of popular recording artist TakeOff. The Atlanta native and Migos member was shot and killed at a Houston area bowling alley early Tuesday. TakeOff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, isn’t the first artist from Atlanta to be killed in...
UPS to hold Brown Friday seasonal hiring blitz starting Nov. 4
UPS is holding a Brown Friday hiring blitz starting Nov. 4.
Shooting near Atlanta recording studio, event facility leaves one man dead, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a recording studio and event facility on Bishop Street, not far from Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta. APD officers said there was a party being held in the area when some sort of argument happened and someone started shooting just after midnight.
APD: 16-year-old shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to a shooting in southeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon and found an injured teen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found a 16-year-old boy shot in the 900 block Glenwood Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said the victim had multiple...
Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road. Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
