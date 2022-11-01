ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia Realty Opening Two More Texas Locations

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Magnolia Realty is officially opening two more Texas offices, WFAA reported. The two additional offices mark Magnolia Realty's seventh and eighth offices in the state. The two new offices will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Magnolia Realty was founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines , who are best known for their roles on HGTV's "Fixer Upper."

A new Grapevine office will be opened by franchise co-owners Theresa and Justin Mason and Will and Leslie Woods . All of the co-owners are currently realtors with Magnolia. The location will open on November 3rd and will be located at 128 E. Texas Street.

On November 4th a new location will open in Granbury. The office will be opened by Wendy Rape , who has been with Magnolia for over five years. It will be located at 622 E. Pearl Street.

According to Rape, her agents are customer-focused and always make clients a top priority. She said, "We are excited to be in their new office location and ready to serve the Granbury community."

Chip and Joanna Gaines have built a substantial portfolio in North Texas with coffee shops, restaurants, magazines, decor collections, books, and more.

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

