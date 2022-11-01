ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Billie Eilish Goes Official With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford On Instagram

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJvRq_0iuVhPmS00
Photo : Getty Images

Billie Eilish made her relationship with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford official on Instagram on Tuesday, November 1st. The singer posted a photo dump with the caption "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween." The post one of Eilish wearing fake blood and carving a pumpkin, videos of her dog, and footage from a recent Paramore concert that she attended with Rutherford.

For the last post, Eilish posted a photo of herself with Rutherford in their Halloween costumes. The hitmaker dressed up as a baby while The Neighbourhood singer dressed up as an old man with impressive makeup that made him look like he was balding.

The post comes just two weeks after Eilish and Rutherford were spotted holding hands at a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. TMZ previously reported that they have photos of the two hanging out together back in August, which means they may have been dating for several months.

Fans aren't too happy about the recent development in Eilish's love life. Jesse is 31 and Billie is 20, but that's not quite why some fans are upset. Fans on Twitter have pointed out that Billie and Jesse have known each other for a long time which they believe makes the relationship problematic. Fans have found photos of the couple at a Halloween party which date back to 2017 when Billie was around 15 years old.

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

Amidst Fans Questioning Billie Eilish and Her Relationship With Jesse Rutherford, Brother Finneas Has THIS to Say

While people love Billie Eilish for her music, fans were less than thrilled about her dating choice. The No Time to Die singer has acquired a lot of success at a young age, winning multiple Grammy’s at the age of 20, with a whole life ahead of her. Today, she has a massive fan following that were concerned when the artist started dating Jesse Rutherford.
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos

Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
PopCrush

Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Cuddle At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ In NYC

Inseparable? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hit the New York City red carpet for her highly anticipated Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, just one day after Jake was seen watching her film scenes on set! At the Thursday, October 27 event, the Stranger Things icon stunned in a high blonde updo and long pink halter dress with black floral details. Millie, 18, wore an understated makeup palette and sparkling earrings and rings, underscoring her natural beauty, and finished the gorgeous look with white platform sandals. Jake, 20, was right by her side in a sleek monochromatic black suit with matching shoes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Rock Matching Angel Costumes For Halloween: Watch

After a Halloweekend full of sexy costumes Kylie Jenner, 25, put the jaw-dropping ensembles on pause to twin with her daughter, Stormi, 4, in an angel costume. “stormi said lets [sic] be angels,” the makeup maven captioned the TikTok video on Oct. 31. Kylie’s mini-me rocked an all-white monochromatic outfit complete with a dress, feathery wings, boots, and a lavish pearl necklace. The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a body-hugging white gown that featured multiple oversized white bows and a sexy choker necklace. She also sported a pair of wings identical to Stormi’s, and a pair of open-toe white high heels to tie the costume together.
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'

The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes

“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
Daily Mail

Selena Gomez is a vision in a vibrant purple gown as she leads the stars attending the premiere of her new documentary My Mind & Me in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez oozed sophistication in a one-shoulder satin gown to the premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me, in which she gets vulnerable about fame, her Lupus diagnosis and mental health struggles, on Wednesday. While arriving to the American Film Institute Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy