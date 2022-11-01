Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Blink Charging creates an effortless EV charging experience with new Plug&Charge tech
Blink Charging (BLNK), one of the leading EV charging companies across North America and Europe, is unleashing Plug&Charge technology to make an effortless experience, prompting further zero-emission adoption. Since its foundation in 2009, Blink Charging has grown into an EV charging powerhouse. The accelerating pace of electric vehicle adoption over...
I drove a Tesla Model Y after testing 14 other electric cars. I loved its sleek interior and easy charging but the giant screen is overkill.
Driving a Tesla for the first time showed my why owners are so obsessed with Elon Musk's cars. But I didn't love every part of the experience.
electrek.co
Gates Carbon Drive reveals new Moto X5 belts, making electric motorcycles even more silent
Gates Carbon Drive is a global leader in belt drives used to replace chains on two-wheeled vehicles like bikes, scooters, and motorcycles. The company’s new Gates Carbon Drive Moto X5 product line was just introduced this morning, helping make already quiet electric motorcycles even quieter. Gates Moto X5 belt...
electrek.co
Tesla reluctantly gave Full Self-Driving Beta demo to DMV and critics
Tesla reluctantly gave a Full Self-Driving Beta demonstration to the California DMV and some FSD critics that the automaker didn’t want present. Lately, Tesla has been under pressure from the California DMV over its Autopilot and self-driving claims, which the agency believes could be deceptive. Earlier this summer, Tesla...
Apple issues urgent alert for millions of iPhone owners to check setting – it’s risky not to
APPLE has issued an important iPhone update that you must install as soon as possible. It squashes major bugs and includes security fixes – so it's worth updating right away. The new update went live last night, and is called iOS 16.0.3. It's available to download for free right...
4 Systems Services You Should Disable On Your iPhone ASAP For Better Battery Life
Your iPhone offers so many amazing features that can enhance your user experience. From brightness settings to location services that help you keep track of important addresses (when your brain just wants to discard them forever), there are numerous settings that make your life and work day run more smoothly. But with great features often comes one major downside: battery drainage. “Apple’s iOS operating system is more powerful than ever, but there are a few features that can drain your battery and reduce performance,” says Tech Expert Jaber Abbadi from Drclix.com. Here are four system services you should disable on your iPhone for better battery life.
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Close These Apps ASAP For A Faster Phone
One day your iPhone is working just fine and dandy at a speed that doesn’t make you sit up and take note of anything strange happening to it. A few seconds after you attempt to visit a webpage, you’re there. A few minutes after you attempt to downloa...
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
CNET
iOS 16.1 Is Here. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. After releasing iOS 16 in September, Apple on Monday dropped the latest software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16.1. Aside from fixing bug issues and some minor refinements,...
We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date
Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
electrek.co
Honda patents this teeny tiny electric motorcycle that snaps together with others like Transformers
Honda may have its eyes on the lucrative shared electric mobility market, based on new patent images showing a fascinating little electric motorcycle or e-scooter variant. Companies like Bird, Lime, Veo, Tier, and others have rolled out increasingly interesting electric scooters and e-mopeds designed for sharing applications in dense urban areas.
CNET
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
electrek.co
Ford Essex plant reducing carbon footprint using the same tech that powers its EVs
In an interesting plot twist, the same Ford plant used to make vehicle engines is now using the technology that powers EVs to reduce the facility’s carbon footprint. Ford using the power of EVs to further reduce carbon footprint. Ford is partnering with Convergent Energy and Power, an energy-storage-solutions...
electrek.co
Dodge performance parts boost future muscle car EVs horsepower with 800V Banshee system
Dodge’s performance parts portfolio, or Dodge Direct Connection as it’s called, unveiled an idea of what we can expect for six of the nine power levels in its upcoming EV muscle car set to begin production in 2024. The legendary muscle car is going fully electric as Stellantis-owned...
