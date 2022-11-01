ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Blink Charging creates an effortless EV charging experience with new Plug&Charge tech

Blink Charging (BLNK), one of the leading EV charging companies across North America and Europe, is unleashing Plug&Charge technology to make an effortless experience, prompting further zero-emission adoption. Since its foundation in 2009, Blink Charging has grown into an EV charging powerhouse. The accelerating pace of electric vehicle adoption over...
electrek.co

Tesla reluctantly gave Full Self-Driving Beta demo to DMV and critics

Tesla reluctantly gave a Full Self-Driving Beta demonstration to the California DMV and some FSD critics that the automaker didn’t want present. Lately, Tesla has been under pressure from the California DMV over its Autopilot and self-driving claims, which the agency believes could be deceptive. Earlier this summer, Tesla...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

4 Systems Services You Should Disable On Your iPhone ASAP For Better Battery Life

Your iPhone offers so many amazing features that can enhance your user experience. From brightness settings to location services that help you keep track of important addresses (when your brain just wants to discard them forever), there are numerous settings that make your life and work day run more smoothly. But with great features often comes one major downside: battery drainage. “Apple’s iOS operating system is more powerful than ever, but there are a few features that can drain your battery and reduce performance,” says Tech Expert Jaber Abbadi from Drclix.com. Here are four system services you should disable on your iPhone for better battery life.
BGR.com

iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone

Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
Cult of Mac

5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away

Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
AOL Corp

Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer

For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
The Verge

How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16

With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
CNET

iOS 16.1 Is Here. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. After releasing iOS 16 in September, Apple on Monday dropped the latest software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16.1. Aside from fixing bug issues and some minor refinements,...
CarBuzz.com

We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date

Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
CNET

Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore

This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
electrek.co

Ford Essex plant reducing carbon footprint using the same tech that powers its EVs

In an interesting plot twist, the same Ford plant used to make vehicle engines is now using the technology that powers EVs to reduce the facility’s carbon footprint. Ford using the power of EVs to further reduce carbon footprint. Ford is partnering with Convergent Energy and Power, an energy-storage-solutions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy