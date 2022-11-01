Jamie Jones set to retain place in goal for Wigan against Stoke

Jamie Jones could continue to play in goal for Wigan ahead of their clash with Stoke.

Regular goalkeeper Ben Amos was absent with injury against Watford, and Jones could stay between the sticks for the Latics.

Ashley Fletcher could also feature as the on-loan forward was unable to face his parent club at the weekend.

Callum Lang (ankle) and Charlie Wyke (hamstring) are likely to sit out again.

Tyrese Campbell could miss out for Stoke as they prepare to face the Latics.

The forward missed the loss to Norwich at the weekend through illness, meaning Jacob Brown could earn another start.

Dujon Sterling will be checked after missing the clash against the Canaries with an ankle problem.

Sam Clucas remains out with a hamstring injury.

