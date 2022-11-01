ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jamie Jones set to retain place in goal for Wigan against Stoke

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULm1M_0iuVhFCQ00

Jamie Jones could continue to play in goal for Wigan ahead of their clash with Stoke.

Regular goalkeeper Ben Amos was absent with injury against Watford, and Jones could stay between the sticks for the Latics.

Ashley Fletcher could also feature as the on-loan forward was unable to face his parent club at the weekend.

Callum Lang (ankle) and Charlie Wyke (hamstring) are likely to sit out again.

Tyrese Campbell could miss out for Stoke as they prepare to face the Latics.

The forward missed the loss to Norwich at the weekend through illness, meaning Jacob Brown could earn another start.

Dujon Sterling will be checked after missing the clash against the Canaries with an ankle problem.

Sam Clucas remains out with a hamstring injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chris Long and Charlie Colkett could feature for Crewe in FA Cup clash

Crewe could have Chris Long and Charlie Colkett back for the FA Cup clash with Leyton Orient. Colkett (hamstring) and Long (ankle) have both played very little football this season but could be on the bench. Courtney Baker-Richardson is rated touch and go while Zac Williams, Rod McDonald (groin) and...
newschain

Reece James could make Sheffield Wednesday return in Morecambe match

Sheffield Wednesday defender Reece James could return to action in Friday evening’s FA Cup first-round clash with Morecambe. The on-loan Blackpool player has missed the Owls’ last five Sky Bet League One games after sustaining an injury in the defeat at Plymouth a month ago. Akin Famewo has...
newschain

Adam Long and Luke Molyneux set to be available for Doncaster

Doncaster look to set receive a double boost for their FA Cup first-round tie against King’s Lynn Town. Adam Long and Luke Molyneux both went off during the League Two clash against Gillingham last weekend. But they have returned to training and could feature, while goalkeeper Louis Jones looks...
Daily Mail

Premier League demand answers from Aston Villa after Emiliano Martinez was allowed to play on despite suffering head trauma in defeat at Newcastle, with the club failing to withdraw John McGinn after similar incident last year

The Premier League want answers from Aston Villa about why goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was allowed to play on against Newcastle despite suffering head trauma. Villa have been criticised for their handling of Martinez’s injury, as they were last year when John McGinn continued for 34 minutes against Everton after a head blow, before feeling dizzy and requiring a concussion substitute.
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
BBC

West Ham's Hawa Cissoko banned for five matches after Aston Villa clash

West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko will serve a five-match ban after her red card against Aston Villa last month. The 25-year-old lashed out at Villa's Sarah Mayling, sparking a confrontation when Cissoko left the pitch. West Ham boss Paul Konchesky was also sent off in the melee. Both clubs were...
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo

The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
newschain

Sunderland have Jack Clarke available again after suspension for Cardiff visit

Sunderland will have midfielder Jack Clarke available again for the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff. Clarke missed the 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Wednesday night through suspension after collecting five cautions. Midfielder Edouard Michut has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup with a groin problem...
newschain

Thomas Frank unconcerned by World Cup distraction for Brentford internationals

Brentford boss Thomas Frank sees no reason why any of his players should allow their focus to dip ahead of the World Cup break. Bees striker Ivan Toney is hoping to make the England squad, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Mathias Jensen have ambitions with Denmark, midfielder Bryan Mbeumo could be involved for Cameroon in Qatar, along with Iran forward Saman Ghoddos and Spanish goalkeeper David Raya.
newschain

Peterborough to monitor Jonson Clarke-Harris ahead of Salford game

Jonson Clarke-Harris will be assessed by Peterborough ahead of their FA Cup clash with Salford. The Posh skipper could have his minutes managed after sustaining a knock against Cambridge. Kwame Poku has a knock to his ankle, but manager Grant McCann insisted there is still a chance for him to...
newschain

Brendan Rodgers still hopeful Youri Tielemans will sign new Leicester contract

Brendan Rodgers insists he has not given up hope of Youri Tielemans signing a new contract at Leicester as the Belgian moves into the final months of his existing deal. The highly-rated Tielemans, a £32million signing from Monaco in 2019 following an initial loan, has been linked with Arsenal among a number of top clubs with the expectation being that he leaves on a free transfer next summer.
newschain

Josh Sheehan pushing to start again for Bolton against Barnsley

Josh Sheehan is pushing for another start as Bolton prepare to welcome Barnsley in the FA Cup on Saturday. The 27-year-old made his first start of the season in their 3-1 defeat to Oxford last week after returning from injury and will be hoping to do so once again. Jon...
newschain

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard returns to haunt former club Huddersfield

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard’s first goal since February helped consign his old club Huddersfield to a 2-0 home defeat. Ex-England Under-21 international Pritchard struck early in the second half and on-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo wrapped up matters in the sixth minute of stoppage time to leave Huddersfield anchored at the bottom of the Championship table.
newschain

Cheltenham set to welcome back striker Dan Nlundulu for Alvechurch tie

Cheltenham expect to welcome back Dan Nlundulu for their FA Cup first-round tie with non-league Alvechurch. The on-loan Southampton forward missed last week’s goalless draw with MK Dons after picking up a minor hamstring injury in the Robins’ previous Sky Bet League One game against Morecambe. Charlie Brown,...
newschain

Gateshead boss Mike Williamson allows striker to leave before FA Cup tie

Gateshead are a striker down for the FA Cup visit of Stevenage, with manager Mike Williamson having authorised the departure of Paul Blackett on loan. Blackett has scored four times this season and started the campaign in the number nine shirt, but has joined Spennymoor after losing his starting place.
newschain

Marco Silva preparing Fulham to face a City side including Erling Haaland

Fulham have prepared to face Manchester City assuming that in-form striker Erling Haaland will be fit to play, according to boss Marco Silva. The Norwegian forward sustained a foot injury during City’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on October 25 and missed wins at Leicester last weekend and Sevilla on Wednesday.
newschain

Giulian Biancone missing for Nottingham Forest after being ruled out for season

Nottingham Forest will be without Giulian Biancone for the visit of Brentford. The French defender has only played 18 minutes of Premier League action, but his season is over after suffering an ACL injury in training. Moussa Niakhate, Harry Toffolo (both hamstring) and Omar Richards (hairline fracture) remain in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy