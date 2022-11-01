Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
abc27.com
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
abc27.com
Hershey Gardens announces 2022 holiday experiences
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens has announced its holiday activities and experiences for the 2022 holiday season. According to a release, the gardens welcome the holiday season with a festive exhibit of decorated Christmas trees, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, children’s crafts, and more. As...
abc27.com
New Cumberland County River Rescue receives grant for vehicle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In Cumberland County, first responders have a powerful new tool that they can use in order to help save lives. New Cumberland River Rescue adopted a $29,000 grant from the Logistics Company Energy Transfer. This money helped pay for a utility terrain vehicle, which...
abc27.com
Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee
A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
abc27.com
Franklin County community raising money for new pickleball courts
GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greencastle Chamber of Commerce sent out a press release Tuesday that highlighted fundraising efforts from the Jerome R. King Playground Association (JRKP) on N. Carlisle St., in the borough. The donations are going to be utilized to renovate two existing tennis courts that are...
Adams County ‘Giving Spree’ helping non-profits
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Nov. 3 is circled on the calendar at the Adams County Community Foundation. Staff members are already busy opening envelopes and entering donations for the 12th annual Giving Spree. “Last year’s Giving Spree raised about $3.1 million, and the Giving Spree became one of the...
UPS expected to hire 2,100 at Brown Friday Events in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The UPS is still hiring ahead of the holiday season!. The company announced Tuesday that it plans to hire nearly 2,100 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area during its annual UPS Brown Friday event. At the in-person and virtual hiring events, some applicants can get hired...
Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring
When Thomas Zimmerman Jr. was planning to retire, he and his wife wanted to do to something to give back to the community. They knew it would be veteran-related because Zimmerman’s father was a World War II veteran. Zimmerman realized there were veterans that were struggling and needed help.
12th annual Adams County Community Foundation 'Giving Spree' helping 90 local nonprofits
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) is hosting their 12th annual Giving Spree to help raise money for 90 local nonprofits on Thursday, Nov. 3. The ACCF donation goal this year is $4 million dollars—over $1 million dollars more than last year's total. 100% of all the proceeds from Thursday will go to the nonprofit organizations.
Make-A-Wish fundraiser to benefit kids in York and Adams counties
YORK, Pa. — Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia will host a fundraiser to benefit kids in York and Adams counties tonight. The Nov. 3 tasting fundraiser will take place at the Wyndham Garden York from 6 to 9 p.m. The "Cheers for Wishes" event will consist of wine,...
abc27.com
Cumberland County haunted house brings Halloween frights to trick-or-treaters
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Happy Halloween from abc27! abc27’s Dennis Owens made a stop at a Cumberland County haunted house. Owens came across the spooky experience in the Indian Creek neighborhood located in Cumberland County. The Gerow family spent the night scaring all who dared to enter.
Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
abc27.com
Old Sled Works to close permanently
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
FOX 43
Strasburg Railroad steam engine strikes excavator
STRASBURG, Pa. — A Strasburg Railroad steam engine struck a rail-mounted excavator Wednesday morning while performing a "run around" at the end of its run, a spokesperson for the railroad said Thursday. No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 11:23 a.m., the spokesperson said. According to...
Cumberland County Historical Society presents 'A Night with The Babe'
CARLISLE, Pa. — The Cumberland County Historical Society is teaming up with the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum in Baltimore to present a special night of baseball history to close out the "Heart of a Champion: Sports of Cumberland County" exhibit. The Babe Ruth Birthplace & Museum will show off...
Salon relocates to downtown Harrisburg
A salon has moved from midtown Harrisburg to downtown. ManeClass Salon opened last week at 5 N. Third St. at the Shops on Third at Strawberry Square.
abc27.com
Santa returning to Hershey’s Chocolate World to kick off holiday events
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are returning to Hershey to kick off the holiday season at Hershey’s Chocolate World. Holiday events begin at Hershey starting Nov. 5 with cookie and ornament decorating with Mrs. Claus and the Hershey characters. Breakfast with Santa and...
Over $500,000 donated towards building homes for homeless veterans
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — According to data collected by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 13% of the homeless adult population are veterans. A local partnership is trying to change that. Renewal By Anderson is donating more than half a million dollars to Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania for a...
Franklin County Veterans Food Distribution Program Sees Steady Growth
Seven months since its debut, Franklin County MilitaryShare continues to see success as a free food distribution program serving Franklin County families with at least one member who has served, or is currently serving, in the armed forces. The Franklin County Commissioners, through Franklin County Veterans Affairs and in partnership...
