Camp Hill, PA

abc27.com

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Gardens announces 2022 holiday experiences

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens has announced its holiday activities and experiences for the 2022 holiday season. According to a release, the gardens welcome the holiday season with a festive exhibit of decorated Christmas trees, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, children’s crafts, and more. As...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New Cumberland County River Rescue receives grant for vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In Cumberland County, first responders have a powerful new tool that they can use in order to help save lives. New Cumberland River Rescue adopted a $29,000 grant from the Logistics Company Energy Transfer. This money helped pay for a utility terrain vehicle, which...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee

A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County community raising money for new pickleball courts

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greencastle Chamber of Commerce sent out a press release Tuesday that highlighted fundraising efforts from the Jerome R. King Playground Association (JRKP) on N. Carlisle St., in the borough. The donations are going to be utilized to renovate two existing tennis courts that are...
GREENCASTLE, PA
FOX 43

Adams County ‘Giving Spree’ helping non-profits

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Nov. 3 is circled on the calendar at the Adams County Community Foundation. Staff members are already busy opening envelopes and entering donations for the 12th annual Giving Spree. “Last year’s Giving Spree raised about $3.1 million, and the Giving Spree became one of the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County haunted house brings Halloween frights to trick-or-treaters

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Happy Halloween from abc27! abc27’s Dennis Owens made a stop at a Cumberland County haunted house. Owens came across the spooky experience in the Indian Creek neighborhood located in Cumberland County. The Gerow family spent the night scaring all who dared to enter.
FOX 43

Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Old Sled Works to close permanently

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
FOX 43

Strasburg Railroad steam engine strikes excavator

STRASBURG, Pa. — A Strasburg Railroad steam engine struck a rail-mounted excavator Wednesday morning while performing a "run around" at the end of its run, a spokesperson for the railroad said Thursday. No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 11:23 a.m., the spokesperson said. According to...
STRASBURG, PA
abc27.com

Santa returning to Hershey’s Chocolate World to kick off holiday events

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are returning to Hershey to kick off the holiday season at Hershey’s Chocolate World. Holiday events begin at Hershey starting Nov. 5 with cookie and ornament decorating with Mrs. Claus and the Hershey characters. Breakfast with Santa and...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

