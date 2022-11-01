My name is Lyssa, I'm a senior at MCAD and am testing out some ideas and concepts for my senior project. I would really appreciate it if you could take some time out of your day to fill out my short form below! My project is about my dyslexia and how it has impacted my learning and design practice but am hoping to get a better understanding of MCADs dyslexic knowledge and story through this. The form is anonymous but if you feel moved you can always leave your email in the final question so I can contact further on your experiences.

3 DAYS AGO