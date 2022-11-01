Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
abcnews4.com
Williamsburg County School District installs 'cutting-edge' weapon detectors
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County School District is improving school security. This comes after a gun was found at Kingstree High School on Tuesday. The district said that weapon was not detected by the new system; the gun was reported and recovered. At the time, the weapon detectors were still being installed.
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
live5news.com
One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night. Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Officials say the victim was taken to a...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after being caught with $40,000 worth of property stolen from the Horry County government. The Horry County Police Department said 34-year-old Christopher George Boone was captured on surveillance video just after midnight on Aug. 8, breaking into the Horry County Solid Waste Authority in Conway.
live5news.com
Deputies: Teen injured in Ladson shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was found who had been shot in the leg, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. The...
wpde.com
Extra officers to be at Hartsville school following social media threats, official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Additional officers will be on hand Tuesday at Hartsville High School following threats of violence on social media, according to Hartsville Public Information Officer Michelle Brown. Brown said, "We had additional personnel on campus today and had already scheduled them for tomorrow." Some parents question...
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. deputies searching for man accused of threatening life of public official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of threatening the life of a public official in Horry County. Daniel Quinton Grisset, 36, is wanted for failure to appear, threatening the life of a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911. Officials said...
WMBF
Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high school has been killed after a crash in Florence County early Wednesday morning. The Florence School District 3 Director of Communications confirmed the pedestrian was a Lake City High School student, hit by a car and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning.
WMBF
14-year-old middle school student in Georgetown County charged with making threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 14-year-old middle school student was charged with making threats on Monday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is a student at Waccamaw Middle School. The juvenile’s name was not released. The Georgetown County School District said a teacher heard...
Gunshot wound in Myrtle Beach
There was a shooting at Claypond Village Apts at 4:45 pm..Gunshots were heard near my home in the small, private, residential community off of Claypond Road, near the Forestbrook area. Within a matter of minutes, the Horry County Fire and Resue Departments and local HCPD officers were on the scene. One victim has been brought from an apartment building on a stretcher and is being transported to a local hospital. The victim does appear to be wounded, but not fatally harmed. No suspects have been seen taken into custody as police continue to work the scene. A car has been said to have fled the area immediately following the shooting, with witnesses available for statements. There are also a multitude of video surveillance cameras posted throughout the community, which will be beneficial to the ongoing investigation surrounding this mid-day act of violence. Crime scene tape has been administered to the area, as children are still coming into the community from school, and pet owners are taking their daily after-work walks nearby. Nearby residents of Claypond Village and Fountain Pointe were not evacuated, nor asked to remain indoors, so many have come out to investigate the sounds of the gunshots on their own; alarmed and checking on their friends and families in the immediate area--as children play and walk through the parking lot near the incident. The officials secured the perimeter for the about two hours before clearing the scene. I am a resident of Claypond Village Apartments and am reporting from the area. (Jennifer Brown)
wpde.com
Local woman upset after Horry Co. auditor launches investigation on sister's car tags
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 News is working for you, after a viewer reached out because they received a notice from the Horry County Auditor's Office about a car with out-of-state tags parked at her home. Her concern was that the notice was for her sister's car, and...
live5news.com
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - When investigators discovered Brittanee Drexel’s body in May of 2022, documents show a nose ring, contact lens and long hair were found among the remains. In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from Rochester, New York., who...
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
Lake City High School student dies after being hit by vehicle on Highway 378 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City High School student has died after being hit early Wednesday morning on Highway 378 in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken and school district officials. A 2006 Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Highway 378 near Matthews Road and hit the student walking in the […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
Comments / 0