Get excited dessert fans, Last Call Baking Co has announced the soft launch date of their new location. Keep reading to find out where and when you can check out the new shop. Last year, Chanah Willis, founder and baker of Last Call Baking, announced they’d be opening a brick and mortar. The growing bakery has been producing baked goods that can be only described as art. The bakery, which makes delicious treats like almond croissants and cinnamon rolls, sold its creations at local eateries like The General, Domestique and Daily Edition.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO