See scenes from Dia de los Muertos, as festival marks 20 years in Birmingham
The Day of the Dead lives on. The traditional Latin American festival of Dia de los Muertos, as celebrated with coordination by the Bare Hands arts organization, marked 20 years in Birmingham on Tuesday. “It’s a way to honor the dead and remember their lives,” said Saily Robaina, who stood...
wvtm13.com
Dia de los Muertos Numero 20 festival in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 20th Day of the Dead Festival kicked off in Birmingham Wednesday. Also known as Dia de los Muertos, it's described as a vibrant, colorful and joyful commemoration of lost loved ones that began in Mexico centuries ago. Bare Hands, Inc. is presenting the 2022 version,...
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham
A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Mayor Woodfin commits to building family fun center at Birmingham CrossPlex by 2024 [PHOTOS]
After meeting with 5 Points West Community leaders, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media last night his commitment to build a city-owned family fun center on Birmingham CrossPlex property by 2024. Announcement. Here is the statement Mayor Woodfin released on his Facebook account:. “I’m excited to announce the construction...
Bham Now
The history of Birmingham’s Edison Building [Photos]
Did you know that a historic Birmingham building was once owned by Thomas Edison’s Edison Electric Illuminating Company? We took a tour of the historic Edison Building in Downtown Birmingham to learn more. Birmingham’s Edison Building. Established in 1880 by famed inventor Thomas Edison, the Edison Electric Illuminating...
wvtm13.com
BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
Literary Hub
Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
Shelby Reporter
City of Alabaster hosts second Jubilee; features regional music for fans
ALABASTER – The second annual Alabaster Jubilee wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a festival lineup of regional music for fans to enjoy. The event, which began at 3 p.m. at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex, featured performances from Take 7, the M-80s, and Grammy Award winning artist and Florence native, John Paul White, who headlined the event.
Garden & Gun
A Birmingham Boutique for Southern Makers
As at a modern art gallery, the polished concrete floors and bone-white walls of the downtown Birmingham shop Still Johnson purposefully keep the focus on the installations—or in this case, a stunning selection of home goods and decor from Southern makers. The abstract shapes of a Natchez, Mississippi, artist’s jet-black kinetic mobile, for instance, spin lazily in lavender-perfumed air courtesy of Hazeltine candles, poured in New Orleans. Vintage teak dining chairs gather around a sleek ebonized-oak dining table fashioned by Birmingham furniture maestro Michael Morrow. And drop cloths splashed with Pepto-pink and highlighter-yellow paint by the Florence, Alabama, artist Cullen Stewart hang across from Nashville photographer Tim Vogelaar’s tranquil but powerful black-and-white nature scenes.
otmj.com
Ooey Gooey: Traditional or Avant Garde, Plates of Creamy, Cheesy Pasta Bring Peace
Mashed potatoes and gravy come close, but to many of us, nothing beats macaroni and cheese. The melted cheese in and on top of the casserole stretches out in steaming strings as you scoop a big spoonful onto your plate. On Nov. 13, Community Grief Support’s junior board will celebrate...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Opens Food Truck Court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
Bham Now
OPENING: Last Call Baking Co. announces soft launch—details here
Get excited dessert fans, Last Call Baking Co has announced the soft launch date of their new location. Keep reading to find out where and when you can check out the new shop. Last year, Chanah Willis, founder and baker of Last Call Baking, announced they’d be opening a brick and mortar. The growing bakery has been producing baked goods that can be only described as art. The bakery, which makes delicious treats like almond croissants and cinnamon rolls, sold its creations at local eateries like The General, Domestique and Daily Edition.
After 16 years on the job, Calvin the Sign Guy still sparking smiles on Homewood’s Green Springs Highway
After 16 years on the job, Calvin the Sign Guy still sparking smiles on Homewood's Green Springs Highway
Birmingham woman set to ‘Come on down!” on ‘The Price is Right’
Korliss Datcher of Birmingham can teach psychology, coach athletics and offer tips for maximum enjoyment at Disney parks. But can she correctly guess the prices of merchandise (perhaps a car, a refrigerator or a set of living room furniture) and win prizes on TV?. Fans of “The Price Is Right”...
Witnesses, clues sought in Christmas 2017 shooting deaths of couple inside Ensley home
It was the day after Christmas five years ago that a husband and wife were found shot to death inside their Ensley home, yet the killer or killers still remain free. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1600 Block of 30th Street Ensley just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after a neighbor called 911 to report someone shot.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster sets date for annual Christmas Parade
ALABASTER – The holiday season is approaching, and Alabaster is preparing for the return of its annual Christmas Parade. The Alabaster Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Highway 31 South. It is organized and directed by Alabaster city personnel. The theme for...
Bham Now
After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift
Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
birminghammommy.com
2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs
Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
