Schuylkill County, PA

skooknews.com

Teen Dies After Accidently Shooting Self in Tamaqua

A teen from Tamaqua died late Wednesday after accidently shooting themselves. According to police, emergency personnel were called to the 300 Block of Spruce Street around 10:00pm Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The male was reportedly in...
TAMAQUA, PA
skooknews.com

Drug and Weapon Investigation Leads to Arrest of New Ringgold Man

A New Ringgold man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after an investigation revealed he was in possession of weapons and various illegal drugs. According to West Penn Township Police, information was received by the West Penn Police Department of drug sales and weapons occurring at 47 Mush Dahl Road, New Ringgold, West Penn Township.
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
FOX 43

Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Target theft suspect charged with drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman after they say she stole ice cream from Target and was found multiple packs of fentanyl/heroin on her body. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday, officers received a report of woman, later identified as Amber Sebia, 34, of Hazleton, allegedly stealing […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Family friend' charged with rape

Williamsport, Pa. — A 62-year-old man is facing several felony charges that include rape of a child. Larry Ceighton of Williamsport was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor and held on $75,000 monetary after an accuser came forward to police with accusations of rape. The accuser and her mother reported the accusations to Williamsport Police Station on Oct. 28. It was the first time the accuser, who was eight...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man charged with selling deadly dose of fentanyl in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say an investigation revealed he sold another man fentanyl that resulted in an overdose. According to Hanover Township Police Department, in May officers began to investigate the death of a man after bags of suspected fentanyl was found at the scene. An […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Sentenced by Federal Judge for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses

A Schuylkill County man was sentenced for federal charges for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses. On Thursday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Walter Gray, 37, of Ashland, was on Wednesday to 93 months’ imprisonment by United States Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged with robbery, strangulation following dispute

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month. State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township. The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday. According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3. The cause of death for both individuals was […]
SUNBURY, PA
Berks Weekly

8 charged in Berks County Jail drug smuggling investigation

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have charged eight people in a scheme to smuggle drugs into Berks County Jail following multi-month investigation. In mid-April of 2022, the Berks County Jail officials became aware of a scheme involving several inmates actively smuggling drugs into...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

