Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Teen Dies After Accidently Shooting Self in Tamaqua
A teen from Tamaqua died late Wednesday after accidently shooting themselves. According to police, emergency personnel were called to the 300 Block of Spruce Street around 10:00pm Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The male was reportedly in...
skooknews.com
Drug and Weapon Investigation Leads to Arrest of New Ringgold Man
A New Ringgold man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after an investigation revealed he was in possession of weapons and various illegal drugs. According to West Penn Township Police, information was received by the West Penn Police Department of drug sales and weapons occurring at 47 Mush Dahl Road, New Ringgold, West Penn Township.
Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police
LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
wkok.com
P-E Report: Fire Hits Montour Co. Home, Man in Custody for Arson
MONTOUR COUNTY – Fire destroyed a Montour County home near Mooresburg Wednesday night and an alleged arsonist is in custody. The blaze started around 5pm in the home at 13 R and H Avenue, near Narehood Road. A state police fire marshal was at the scene and the Press-Enterprise...
Police: Woman claims she was held captive, runs into salon for help
LUZERNE — Luzerne Borough police arrested Robert W. Betts on allegations from a woman he held her against her will and assaulted her prior to her running into a hair salon for help Wednesday. Police in court records say the woman ran into a salon on Main Street with...
Target theft suspect charged with drug possession
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman after they say she stole ice cream from Target and was found multiple packs of fentanyl/heroin on her body. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday, officers received a report of woman, later identified as Amber Sebia, 34, of Hazleton, allegedly stealing […]
'Family friend' charged with rape
Williamsport, Pa. — A 62-year-old man is facing several felony charges that include rape of a child. Larry Ceighton of Williamsport was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor and held on $75,000 monetary after an accuser came forward to police with accusations of rape. The accuser and her mother reported the accusations to Williamsport Police Station on Oct. 28. It was the first time the accuser, who was eight...
Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
Man charged with selling deadly dose of fentanyl in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say an investigation revealed he sold another man fentanyl that resulted in an overdose. According to Hanover Township Police Department, in May officers began to investigate the death of a man after bags of suspected fentanyl was found at the scene. An […]
Two charged with drug crimes after traffic stop in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after police found four pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Carbon County. Investigators say Michelle Dockins, 38, and Cassie Clayton, 47, both of Arizona, were pulled over late last month along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township. When officers...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Sentenced by Federal Judge for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses
A Schuylkill County man was sentenced for federal charges for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses. On Thursday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Walter Gray, 37, of Ashland, was on Wednesday to 93 months’ imprisonment by United States Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.
Two charged with robbery, strangulation following dispute
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month. State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township. The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
Troopers: Gambling machine thief caught on camera
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are searching for the crook who stole nearly $2,000 from a gambling machine. Troopers say a man entered the Exxon along Weir Lake Road near Brodheadsville late last month and removed screws from the side of the machine. He then went on...
Stolen ice cream and alleged drugs found during strip search
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Amber Lynn Sebia didn’t go far to eat ice cream allegedly stolen from Target. She also didn’t get far wh
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday. According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3. The cause of death for both individuals was […]
8 charged in Berks County Jail drug smuggling investigation
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have charged eight people in a scheme to smuggle drugs into Berks County Jail following multi-month investigation. In mid-April of 2022, the Berks County Jail officials became aware of a scheme involving several inmates actively smuggling drugs into...
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
Comments / 1