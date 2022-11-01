Williamsport, Pa. — A 62-year-old man is facing several felony charges that include rape of a child. Larry Ceighton of Williamsport was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor and held on $75,000 monetary after an accuser came forward to police with accusations of rape. The accuser and her mother reported the accusations to Williamsport Police Station on Oct. 28. It was the first time the accuser, who was eight...

