bbbtv12.com
Cynthia Marie Halburnt, 53
Cynthia Marie Halburnt, aged 53, departed this life on October 27th, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born on March 6th, 1969, in Oak Ridge, TN, to Bonnie and Greg Harvey. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1987 and lived most of her...
David Larry Elsea, Rockwood
Mr. David Larry Elsea, age 76 of Rockwood, went to visit his family in Heaven on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born on November 4, 1945, in Rockwood. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Maggie & Russell White; Parents: Virginia Elsea & Henry Russell. He is survived by:
Mary Linda Jones Jenkins, Kingston
Mary Linda Jones Jenkins, age 76, of Kingston, went home to be with her blessed Savior Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the one whom she had wanted to see for so long. Her faith and joy are now complete. She was born June 2, 1946, in Campbell County, growing up in Jacksboro, Tennessee. Linda was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. She served the Lord faithfully, playing the piano and singing for over 35 years. Linda loved to laugh and read God‘s word. She was active in all her grandkids lives, helping to raise them in church. She also taught them to sing and to serve the Lord, teaching them the true meaning of family, loyalty, and devotion. She loved praising the Lord. Everyone knew if anyone could touch Jesus’ ear, it was her. Special thank you from the family to their brothers and sisters in Christ who have shared precious moments through the years and have prayed for them & held them up to Jesus when needed. Praise his name! Preceded in death for a blessed reunion by her son, Charles Thomas Jones; father, Charles Chapman: mother, Bessie Wilson; first husband, Jessie Jones; brother, Ronnie Chapman; sister, Patsy Burton; many friends and loved ones.
Drew Cassidy Payne, 26
In loving memory of Drew Cassidy Payne and her unborn son who passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge on May 7, 1996. Like a shooting star, flying across the room, so fast, so far, gone too soon. Forever in our hearts, our Drew Baby.
Iris Marine, 96, Kingston
Mrs. Iris Marine, age 96, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the NHC Healthcare Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born May 24, 1926, in Calderwood, (Blount County), Tennessee. Mrs. Marine was a longtime member and church organist of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. She also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Tri-City Bowling League in Midtown (Harriman). She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Hughes and Lyda Elizabeth Steele Hughes; husband, Mayford Marine; and brother, Jarvis Hughes.
Frances L. ‘Cricket’ Bailey, Kingston
Frances L. ‘Cricket’ Bailey, age 71, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord on October 30th, 2022. She was a long-time member of Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church in Kingston. ‘Mrs. Cricket’ was a retired school bus driver for the Roane County School System. She...
County Contributes to Kingston Ladd Park $175,000
In a gathering at Ladd Park in Kingston last week to obtain land for future expansion of the park. The City of Kingston would like to thank the Roane County Commission, former County Executive Ron Woody, and current County Executive Wade Creswell for their support of the county’s contribution of $175,000 in ARPA funding to go toward the purchase of property to expand the footprint of Ladd Park. In a statement after the Check presentation seen here last Thursday, Kingston Officials state as they move forward with efforts to improve the park and bring more tourism dollars into Kingston and Roane County through the recruitment of nationally recognized fishing tournaments, such as the 2023 Bassmaster Open, scheduled for next September, this type of collaboration shows what can happen when people work together.
Annual Citywide Fall Leaf Pickup Begins Nov. 21
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (October 31, 2022) — The annual citywide leaf pickup program begins Monday, November 21, 2022, and is coordinated by Waste Connections of Tennessee. Collection efforts will follow the proposed schedule as closely as possible. Please note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions, resident participation, and the amount of leaves needed to be picked up.
State officials present second TCAD grant to Senior Center
CLINTON – It was a fun morning at the Anderson County Senior Center Thursday when state officials presented a large check representing the second competitive grant the county facility has received from the State Legislature in the last year. Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan, who...
