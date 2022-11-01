ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

WRAL News

Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County's Carter competing at regional meet

Lloyd Carter Jr., a junior athlete at Greensville County High School placed 7th in the district at the Tri-River All-District Cross Country Meet, Oct. 19,. He finished the meet with a time of 19:56, and made the All-District team! For the second year in a row, Carter is the only GCHS athlete to participate in Cross Country. This year, he achieved his personal best record with a time of 17:25! Last year, his personal best record was a 21:23.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

NCDOT names new Division 4 engineer

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced today as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the state board of transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
WNCT

African American Music event coming to Farmville on Nov. 11th

GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery is partnering with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the November African American Music Series at the Paramount Theatre in Farmville. The event will celebrate African American Musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with artistic director, Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr., and various musical guests. The event will be […]
FARMVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

NCSHP, reconstruction team investigating fatal hit and run

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a Monday evening fatal hit and run and has its reconstruction team assisting in the probe. Trooper J.T. Keeter said the death of Timothy Scott Frazier, 36, of the Littleton area, occurred on Highway 158 about a mile outside the Littleton town limits near Bacon Road.
LITTLETON, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County Eagles blow out Franklin Friday on homecoming night

On homecoming weekend, the Greensville County Eagles did not disappoint, playing their most complete game of the 2022 season. The visiting Franklin Broncos were blown off the field by a final score of 50-8. Prior to the game, the high school honored all of the Eagles’ graduating seniors, who walked...
FRANKLIN, VA
rrspin.com

Nichols using office as Toys for Tots drop-off point

Spencer Nichols, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program by using his office as a drop-off location for this year's toy drive. Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Gloria Jones DeBruhl

Gloria Jones DeBruhl, 81, died Monday, October 31, 2022, in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. Gloria was born in Halifax County, NC, February 13, 1941, daughter to the late Benjamin T. and Mabel Bridges Jones. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke Rapids. In addition to her...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Escapes Truck Submerged in Creek

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver escaped without injury this morning (Tuesday) after his pickup truck ran off the roadway and submerged in a creek. The single vehicle accident was reported around 6:30am on Highway 222 near Highway 231, not far from the Nash County line. The driver of a...
NASH COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Tarboro native second HCC presidential candidate presented

Tarboro native Carmen Nunalee was the second of three Halifax Community College presidential hopefuls to be presented to the public during a forum on the campus Tuesday. The third candidate — Pamela Monaco — will be presented later today at 2:30 p.m. in room 108 of the Phillip Taylor Building on the campus.
TARBORO, NC
chowan.edu

Tiffany Anderson Joins Chowan University Admissions

Tiffany Anderson joined the Chowan University staff in the Office of Admissions as the Campus Visit Coordinator. “I am excited to be in this new role and have professional growth,” beamed Anderson. “I love people, I love to love on people, and give encouragement, and now I have the opportunity to do that in a different role.”
MURFREESBORO, NC
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

ECU donates Stop the Bleed Kits to four school systems

ECU Health donated Stop the Bleed Kits to public schools in Tyrrell, Currituck, Northampton and Halifax counties as part of its goal to distribute these life-saving resources to public schools across eastern North Carolina. These kits provide resources such as tourniquets, trauma dressing, compressed gauze, gloves and training for school...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders

Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
WRAL

Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
HENDERSON, NC
rrspin.com

HCC begins presidential deliberations after hearing final candidate

The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees were scheduled today to begin the process of selecting the school’s next president after presenting three finalists over the last three days. On Wednesday, the third candidate, Pamela Monaco, talked during a public forum on the college’s campus. Discussing her previous...
HALIFAX, NC

