CORES, COPS leaders overall support Woodruff as interim president
By Ashley Zhou
The State News, Michigan State University
2 days ago
Provost Teresa Woodruff at the Board of Trustees special meeting on Oct. 31, 2022. Provost Woodruff was appointed as Interim President replacing President Samuel L. Stanley Jr, following his resignation on Oct. 12, 2022.
Faculty and student leaders endorsed Provost Teresa K. Woodruff for interim president in a statement emailed to the Board of Trustees. "Our community has been functioning in a state of uncertainty and angst," the statement said. "We hope that the Board of Trustees will ease those tensions by appointing Teresa K. Woodruff as interim president of Michigan State University." The statement signatories include:Dr. Karen Kelly-Blake, Chairperson, Faculty Senate and University Steering CommitteeDr. Stephanie Anthony, Vice Chairperson, Faculty Senate and University Steering CommitteeDr. Kate Birdsall, President, Union of Non-Tenured Faculty (on behalf of the UNTF Executive Board)Dr. Megan Donahue, At-Large Member of...
Provost Teresa K. Woodruff was unanimously appointed as the interim president to fill President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s spot after his 90-day resignation period ends during a special board meeting. The decision was preceded by listening sessions in which the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, and various campus diversity groups were invited to communicate their input on the interim presidential candidates with the board."Everyone and anyone who was there was able to say what they wanted in an interim search and what they wanted in a permanent search ... almost every student there put forth Provost Woodruff...
The Board of Trustees appointed Provost Teresa Woodruff to interim president in a unanimous vote at a special meeting on Oct. 31. Woodruff was appointed interim president less than three weeks after President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. resigned. In a video sent to the MSU community on Oct. 13, Stanley gave the board a 90-day notice of resignation, citing a loss of confidence within the board.Stanley wasn't present at the special meeting because he was speaking at another event, deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Following Stanley's announcement, the board released a statement that said the search for interim president would begin immediately....
The Board of Trustees will name MSU's interim president at a special meeting at noon on Oct. 31. The meeting will be held in room 401 of the Hannah Administration Building and live-streamed for the public.President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. resigned with a 90-day notice on Oct. 13 in a video sent to the MSU community. In the announcement, Stanley attributed his resignation to a loss of confidence in the Board of Trustees.The board announced the search for interim president will begin immediately following Stanley's video. Stanley said he intends to cooperate with the board during the search at the Oct. 18 university council meeting.Several faculty and student leaders endorsed Provost Teresa Woodruff for interim president in a statement sent to the board on Oct. 26.
The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, president Jo Kovach demanded that the board better include students in its meetings and affairs during the Oct. 28 board meeting."Students have just seen major changes happen before their eyes with no answer," Kovach said. "We've asked three times now for open president and interim president searches, of which we have now had three searches without the student voice present and that has led to the situation we're in now."Previous presidential search committees have actually included both undergraduate and graduate student representatives with full voting rights, board chair Dianne Byrum said. "The...
Lily Guiney goes in-depth about the dispute between the Board of Trustees and President Stanley. Guiney discusses the advocacy of a MSU psychology student for more access to Narcan, used for medical emergencies. She goes in depth on polling and voting information and examines ballot proposals. Finally, Guiney discusses ASMSU's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs.This week on The 1909:"The 1909" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost: Lily GuineyEdited by: SaMya Overall, Dina Kaur, Shakyra Mabone and Claire Grant
Board of Trustees finance committee chair Melanie Foster said that after requesting a report from the athletic director regarding the university's athletic program plan, the swim and dive team will be hearing from the committee by the end of the semester."The board remains committed to listening to all constituents," Foster said. "We have heard swim and dive students, alumni, parents and the greater Spartan community."She said athletic director Alan Haller will work to "strategize a plan forward" for the swim and dive team within the next academic year.At the meeting, trustees Renee Knake Jefferson and Kelly Tebay expressed support for reinstatement of the team and apologized for not reinstating it sooner.This announcement comes after a long fight from a group of advocates who have been present in the MSU community: making public comments at board meetings, putting together a reinstatement proposal and even suing the university for its Title IX compliance after the women's team was cut.This group has been pushing for the team's reinstatement after it was cut in 2020.
