Lafayette, LA

Massive highway project set to begin in Broussard. It could become the city's next commercial corridor

When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money. In Broussard, retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Oct. 26-Nov. 1

FURNITURE: 4231 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, tenant improvement for Lovesac Lafayette; applicant, Amy Diekevers; contractor, Chance Cooper Construction; $225,000. OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., description, interior building for earlier permitted shell building at The Forum; applicant, Architect Design Studio; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $205,347. OTHER: 425 St. De Porres St., Suite...
Check out how teams ranked in the LSWA's polls fared in Week 10

Others receiving votes: Airline (7-3) beat Southwood, 42-14, East St. John (8-2) lost to Holy Cross 17-9, Parkway (7-3) lost to Benton, 28-24, Slidell (8-2) lost to Northshore, 16-6, Carencro (7-2) did not play. Class 4A. 1. St. Thomas More (9-1) beat Lafayette Christian, 41-34 2. Warren Easton (8-1) beat...
Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say

A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
Lafayette man struck and killed while biking on parish highway

A Lafayette man was killed when he was struck while biking on a Lafayette Parish highway Friday night. Paul Gerald Mouton, 67, was biking east on La. 94 near Longbridge Road around 11 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu also traveling east. Mouton was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Iota knocks off Church Point to capture District 4-3A championship

Iota coach Ray Aucoin had so many thoughts floating around in his head after his Bulldogs’ 44-28 upset victory against Church Point to win the District 4-3A championship on Friday in Iota. But like most football coaches, he mostly went back to all the hard work that positioned his...
Grilled octopus, cheese fries and gumbo: Best things we ate this week

Don't freak out about the suction cups — this is one tasty tentacle. Sous vided and grilled, the meat is dense but tender, and it brilliantly absorbs all the flavors that are mixed into the dish. There's a chili vinaigrette, white bean puree and an olive mix, among other delicious bits. And it's all complemented nicely by white beans and fingerling potatoes.
