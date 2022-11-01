Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
theadvocate.com
Race for District 7 school board seat shows tensions in Baton Rouge schools
Of all the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races on Tuesday’s ballot, the three-way District 7 race is the one that perhaps best exemplifies the crosscurrents currently roiling public education in the Capital City. Incumbent Mike Gaudet is being challenged this year by two first-time candidates for public...
theadvocate.com
West Baton Rouge residents set to vote again on 10-year school property tax renewal
A once-in-a-decade property tax renewal for the West Baton Rouge Parish school district is back on the ballot this week after it was blocked by a single vote in March. West Baton Rouge Parish residents will vote Tuesday on the 10-year, 15-mill renewal of a property tax that began in the 1960s.
theadvocate.com
Meet the 3 candidates running for Baton Rouge school board in District 4
A school administrator, operator of an after-school program and the head of a company that tracks and provides service to incarcerated youth are all seeking elective office for the first time on Tuesday as they vie for the District 4 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The...
theadvocate.com
Massive highway project set to begin in Broussard. It could become the city's next commercial corridor
When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money. In Broussard, retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Chief Estorge promises transparency, community investment: ‘I am ready to get started’
New Lafayette Police Chief Judith Estorge was formally introduced to the community Friday. In her fourth day on the job, she was warmly welcomed by a packed room of community leaders, law enforcement officers and family and friends. Estorge, a 29-year veteran of the department, was chosen as its first...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Oct. 26-Nov. 1
FURNITURE: 4231 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, tenant improvement for Lovesac Lafayette; applicant, Amy Diekevers; contractor, Chance Cooper Construction; $225,000. OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., description, interior building for earlier permitted shell building at The Forum; applicant, Architect Design Studio; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $205,347. OTHER: 425 St. De Porres St., Suite...
theadvocate.com
Metro Council says CATS board 'hiding' from investigation, litigation could settle dispute
Two months into the Metro Council’s investigation of members of the oversight board for Baker and Baton Rouge’s bus system, attorneys for the council’s investigative committee say they’re being stonewalled in their effort to gather evidence. A notice compelling the Capital Area Transit System’s Board of...
theadvocate.com
Employee grievance unearths pattern of unethical behavior by well-liked Youngsville police chief
Rickey Boudreaux is the kind of small-town police chief that shows up to homeowner association meetings, helps elderly residents clean up after a hurricane and stops to talk to people at the grocery store. Boudreaux, 62, took the reins as Youngsville’s police chief in January 2015 after a successful second...
theadvocate.com
Spanish Moon building bought by Baton Rouge advertising firm; here’s what they’ll do with the space
TILT, a Baton Rouge creative advertising agency, has purchased the old Spanish Moon building on Highland Road and will convert the former bar and music space into its headquarters, according to the real estate company that represented TILT in the transaction. The building sold for $385,000 in a deal that...
theadvocate.com
Check out how teams ranked in the LSWA's polls fared in Week 10
Others receiving votes: Airline (7-3) beat Southwood, 42-14, East St. John (8-2) lost to Holy Cross 17-9, Parkway (7-3) lost to Benton, 28-24, Slidell (8-2) lost to Northshore, 16-6, Carencro (7-2) did not play. Class 4A. 1. St. Thomas More (9-1) beat Lafayette Christian, 41-34 2. Warren Easton (8-1) beat...
theadvocate.com
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
theadvocate.com
Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say
A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man struck and killed while biking on parish highway
A Lafayette man was killed when he was struck while biking on a Lafayette Parish highway Friday night. Paul Gerald Mouton, 67, was biking east on La. 94 near Longbridge Road around 11 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu also traveling east. Mouton was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Greater Baton Rouge Area Featured Prep Football
Plaquemine hosts West Feliciana in a game that will decide the District 6-4A Champion. Parkview Baptist hosts U-High in a District 6-3A game.
theadvocate.com
Two onside kicks and a key interception led West Feliciana to the District 6-4A title
Drey Trosclair thought his Plaquemine team was in a good place. The Green Devils overcame a 14-point deficit and led by one point with 8:33 to go in the third quarter. “I felt good about it,” Trosclair said. “There is never a good time to make a mistake. We made several of them, and that was the difference in the game.”
theadvocate.com
Previous abuse reports can't be cited at trial of man accused in girlfriend's beating death
Four years before Angel Denise Malik’s naked and battered body was found near a wooded creek in north Baton Rouge, police investigated complaints that her boyfriend, Andre Thomas, kidnapped her and beat her into unconsciousness. Thomas was subsequently convicted on charges tied to the May 2013 abduction, but a...
theadvocate.com
Iota knocks off Church Point to capture District 4-3A championship
Iota coach Ray Aucoin had so many thoughts floating around in his head after his Bulldogs’ 44-28 upset victory against Church Point to win the District 4-3A championship on Friday in Iota. But like most football coaches, he mostly went back to all the hard work that positioned his...
theadvocate.com
After manhunt with dogs, helicopter, deputies arrest 6 accused of armed robberies
A multi-agency manhunt for a group believed to be behind a string of armed robberies targeting Hispanic families in the Baton Rouge area ended Friday with the arrest of six people — including three teens — in a residential neighborhood off South Harrells Ferry Road, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
theadvocate.com
Grilled octopus, cheese fries and gumbo: Best things we ate this week
Don't freak out about the suction cups — this is one tasty tentacle. Sous vided and grilled, the meat is dense but tender, and it brilliantly absorbs all the flavors that are mixed into the dish. There's a chili vinaigrette, white bean puree and an olive mix, among other delicious bits. And it's all complemented nicely by white beans and fingerling potatoes.
theadvocate.com
LSU fans rushed the field again after beating Alabama. Here's what the chaos looked like.
The LSU football team beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday at Tiger Stadium, inspiring fans to rush the field for the second consecutive game in Baton Rouge. Back on Oct. 22, LSU fans surprised some by storming the field after a 45-20 win over Ole Miss. After Saturday's win...
