Spokane, WA

SPD Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Child

Spokane, Washington
 5 days ago
Lt. Jake Jensen

Update 10/31/22:

Jaiden has been located safe and returned to family. Thank you for your efforts!

Original Release 10/31/22:

SPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile

11 year old Jaiden L Bourquin was last seen at around 3:00pm leaving his school at 3737 E 5th (Francis Scott Elementary).

Jaiden is a white male and was last seen wearing a black hoody, black jeans with zipper pockets on the front, black shoes and a black back pack. Jaiden is 4’9” tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

If you have information about Jaiden’s whereabouts, please call crime check at 509-456-2233. If you see Jaiden please call 911 and keep him in sight until first responders arrive.

Incident #: 2022-20194595

