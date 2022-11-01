ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSD 93.7 The Bull

Thomas Rhett Reveals When His Family Starts Listening To Christmas Music

By Kelly Fisher
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deyG4_0iuVgNix00
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett isn’t wasting any time getting into the Christmas spirit now that Halloween has passed. The award-winning country artist recently debuted an EP of four beloved holiday songs, and he’s more than ready to kick the festive spirit into high-gear.

Rhett’s new EP, Merry Christmas, Y’all , features “Winter Wonderland,” “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” The collection follows previously-released holiday music from Rhett, including Christmas In The Country in 2019.

“We put a couple Christmas songs out a couple years ago, and it was so fun to do,” Rhett reflected in a statement shared by his record label. “It was so fun to tap into just a different lane besides what we normally do. And in this go around, specifically for these four songs, I wanted to kinda go with the big band approach. I love listening to old Bing Crosby , Dean Martin , Frank Sinatra Christmas songs. All in their own right were kinda challenging, and it kinda changed my brain to think differently, and gave me a way deeper appreciation for all the classic singers that used to sing like, in the room with the strings and the brass. And a really, really fun project to make, and somethin’ that I would love to do again.“

Merry Christmas, Y’all debuted on October 21, which many “Swifties” will likely recognize as the day Taylor Swift released her highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights . Rhett couldn’t help but joke that “we did that on purpose because we thought, ‘man, this Christmas EP might be a little bit better than Taylor Swift,’ you know? I’m totally kidding!”

Still, it was a bit early at that time to begin listening to Christmas music, as Halloween was still around the corner. Now, the Christmas music is in full-swing in Rhett’s household, with his wife Lauren Akins and their four young daughters, Willa Gray , Ada James , Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina . Rhett even shared on his Instagram story that the family was already watching the 2000 film How The Grinch Stole Christmas on Tuesday (November 1).

“The moment that Thanksgiving is done, well actually in my house, the moment Halloween is done we are listening to Christmas music only. But it was a lot of fun to kinda dive into this project as a whole, and to be able to release it before this Christmas season. It was a blast to make and I hope everybody enjoys it.”

Find Merry Christmas, Y’all on iHeartRadio here .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not

Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4. Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year

After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’

Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Slated to Perform at 2022 American Music Awards

Adding yet another performance to her already pretty busy schedule, Carrie Underwood is now set to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards later this month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrie Underwood has joined the list of performers for the 2022 American Music Awards. Others performing are Pink, Imagine Dragons, JID, Tems, Wizkid, and. Hola. Additional performers will also be announced in the coming days. The event will be hosted by Wayne Brady and will air on November 20th through ABC.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash

What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
735
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy