Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Related
White Sox expected to part ways with ex-Yankees coach under new manager Pedro Grifol
That’s what the Chicago White Sox are getting ready to say to hitting coach Frank Menechino. The Athletic’s James Fegan reports “Menechino, third base coach Joe McEwing and catching instructor Jerry Narron are all not returning in 2023″ under new manager Pedro Grifol. Menechino bore the...
Ex-MVP begs Aaron Judge to leave the Yankees: ‘The place is a dump and the fans are awful’
This won’t sit well with New York Yankees fans. Former American League MVP Jose Canseco was busy Tuesday on Twitter, literally begging outfielder Aaron Judge to bolt the Bronx as a free agent. Run run don’t walk for the nearest exit get out of New York the place is...
WGMD Radio
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant
Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout
No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
thecomeback.com
Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4
The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Ex-Mets infielder open to reunion in Queens
The Mets have some business to do this offseason. And part of that could mean re-acquiring an infielder. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Justin Turner will be a free agent if the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t pick up his option. And hey, in that case, maybe he’d want to return to New York. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported: [Turner] said he’s “in limbo” awaiting word from the Dodgers, who hold an option on him for next year. When I mentioned he could return to the Mets and come full circle, he didn’t hate the idea.
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
Rhys Hoskins’ wife goes viral for cool gesture to Phillies fans
Rhys Hoskins’ wife went viral on Tuesday night for her cool gesture for Philadelphia Phillies fans. Hoskins’ wife Jayme was spotted buying a bunch of beers during Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Hoskins bought 50 beers in total and distributed them to some...
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
White Sox announce Pedro Grifol as manager
The White Sox announced the hiring of Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager of the club. He has agreed to a multiyear contract, according to the team. “Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”
Dodgers: Jessica Mendoza Feels Joe Davis Was The Perfect Fit to Succeed Joe Buck
Dodgers and SportsNetLA analyst Jessica Mendoza tells USA Today Sports that fans should be "really excited" to hear Joe Davis call the World Series.
Sporting News
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
Column: Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone
Living near Wrigleyville gives you a chance to see the daily goings-on at the ballpark during the offseason. It used to be a quiet time for Wrigley Field, with minor patchwork and small improvements to seating areas or the concourse. But since the early part of this century it has become one construction project after another, changing the 108-year-old structure on a near-annual basis, for ...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0