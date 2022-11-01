ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2d ago

I’m an Ohio voter and I can tell you I haven’t heard not one single person say they are worried about going to vote... or being intimidated in any way

Infidel
2d ago

Try intimidation on me at the polls and KABOOM. VOTE RED. VOTE RED. VOTE RED. VOTE RED.

Ohio Capital Journal

The 6 races that could impact Ohio’s redistricting debate

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The future Ohio Supreme Court will decide on the constitutionality of the state’s district maps, […] The post The 6 races that could impact Ohio’s redistricting debate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

Ohio judge freezes state laws banning local gun-control ordinances

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Resurrecting a years-old debate over cities’ home-rule powers, a Franklin County judge on Thursday temporarily placed on hold parts of two Ohio laws that prohibit local governments from passing their own gun-control ordinances. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, in his order issuing a preliminary injunction...
NBC4 Columbus

How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Lantern

Understanding Ohio midterm elections: a 2022 ballot guide

Election Day 2022 will be Nov. 8. Voting will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Athena Markowski | Managing Editor for Design. With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio reports over 12,000 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, the state has reported 12,262 cases, 538 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 54 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 71 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 11,663 new...
WTRF

Do I need my ID to vote in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to confirm what identification will work on Election Day.
Harper's Bazaar

In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds

It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
