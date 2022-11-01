Paul Pelosi's Suspected Attacker's Nudist Ex-Lover Says David DePape Was 'Constantly Paranoid' & 'Mentally Ill For Long Time'

Mega

The nudist ex-lover of the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi ’s husband recently spoke out and revealed the suspect has been “mentally ill for a long time” and suffers from “paranoid delusions,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Oxane “Gypsy” Taub , the 53-year-old former lover of 42-year-old David DePape , is currently in jail for attempting to kidnap a 14-year-old boy in 2021.

But during a phone call from prison on Monday with the San Francisco Bay Area affiliate outlet ABC 7 , Taub revealed she witnessed DePape slowly succumb to his mental illness during their nearly two-decade relationship together.

“He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him,” Taub said regarding one incident where DePape disappeared for almost an entire year.

“And it took a good year or two to get back to, you know, being halfway normal,” she added. “He is mentally ill. He has been mentally ill for a long time.”

Even more surprising was Taub’s claim that, when she and DePape first met roughly 20 years ago, the suspected assailant held progressive political views. She also described herself as the “ex-life partner of David DePape and the mother of his [three] children.”

“Well when I met him, he was only 20 years old, and he didn't have any experience in politics, and he was very much in alignment with my views and I've always been very progressive,” she explained. “I absolutely admire Nancy Pelosi.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DePape was arrested on Friday morning after allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi at his and the House Speaker’s Pacific Heights, San Francisco home.

DePape was found to have had zip ties, rope and duct tape when he broke into the couple’s $6 million California home, and he allegedly attacked Paul with a hammer before demanding to see Nancy .

"Officers told the men to drop the hammer, at which point DePape allegedly wrestled the tool free and struck Paul Pelosi with it in the head, knocking him unconscious," a newly released sworn affidavit read regarding the incident.

"DePape stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her,” the court documents continued. “If Nancy were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break her kneecaps.”

House Speaker Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband has since undergone surgery for a skull fracture and injuries he sustained to his hands during the altercation with DePape. He is expected to make a full recovery.

DePape is currently facing at least two federal charges for Friday’s incident, including one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official and one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official. He is facing upwards of 50 years in federal prison and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.